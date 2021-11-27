Understand why Cruzeiro took 60,000 to say goodbye to a melancholy year and what this represents for 2022

An unsuspecting person who passed in front of Mineirão on Thursday night could imagine that Cruzeiro was fighting for the title – and that it had won. More than 60 thousand fans filled the stadium, sang all the time and celebrated at the end of the match. Only one detail does not match the scenario: the game, which ended 0-0, marked only the end of a Serie B campaign (in the middle of the centenary year) that did not take the Minas Gerais club anywhere (it is 11th place , and may still fall on the table). Despite this, he indicated to the board what his main asset will be in 2022.

The Cruzeiro supporter showed that he can make the home games an asset for Cruzeiro, finally leaving Serie B. It is worth remembering that the duel against Náutico was the first with permission to use the maximum capacity of Mineirão since the reopening of the stands, closed by cause of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even being a game without much importance in terms of the championship, the fans took the first opportunity to give a show of strength.





The best example of how important the field factor is is the campaign of champion Botafogo. First without fans and then with them, the team made the home games the way to access and win the Serie B cup: with 85.1% success, the Rio team was the best host of the competition and compensated for the limitations of your cast.

Cruzeiro, which also does not have a team to behold, did not know how to take advantage of the field command. Fox, by the way, felt the closure of the stadiums too much. The pandemic coincided with her fall to Series B, which she has not yet emerged from. In 2022, knowing how to bring the fans to his side and playing with a full house since the beginning of the championship, who knows, his campaign will have a different outcome.

For that, of course, the board will also need to do its part and not repeat the planning mistakes that cost so much this year. But, even with such a limited team, the fans were keen to show that they did not stop being the “12 shirt”.

Rafael Sobis played his last game and was honored by Cruzeiro at Mineirão Photo: Gustavo Aleixo / Cruzeiro

Those who are not from Cruzeiro may have found the fans’ behavior strange, but there were plenty of reasons for them to have given this support in a game that was worthless. It was the farewell of Rafael Sobis, who retired after 174 matches in two spells at Toca da Raposa. And also Ariel Cabral, from Argentina, who did not end his career, but said goodbye to the people from Cruzeiro on the 200th time he wore the Celeste shirt. The two participated in the club’s last major achievements: the bi-championship of the Copa do Brasil (2017 and 2018).

Besides, there was Fabio. One of the greatest idols in the club’s history, the goalkeeper recently renewed his contract for another year and should reach the milestone of 1,000 games for Cruzeiro in 2022. On his way out of Mineirão after the game with Náutico, he got out of the car to meet requests for Photos. A crowd has formed around him, making it clear that he will be the main intermediary between the fans and the club.

The formula is usually successful. It was with the strong connection with their fans that Corinthians rose to Serie A in 2008. Cruzeiro has the knife and cheese in hand to take advantage of it in 2022. All you have to do is know how to use it.