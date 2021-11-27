Understand Why Rapporteur Amendments Are Called ‘Secret Budget’ | Policy

A joint act of the National Congress published this Thursday night (25) tries to end the impasse on the transparency of the amendments by the General Rapporteur on the Budget, known as the “secret budget”.

The transparency of these resources is questioned in actions at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

Payment of the amendments has been suspended since November 9, when the plenary of the STF endorsed the decision of Minister Rosa Weber that suspended payments.

Payment of amendments does not require identification of which parliamentarians who requested the grant nor the equal distribution between deputies and senators.

Therefore, the rapporteur’s amendments became known as “secret budget” (text continues after art below).

Parliamentary amendments are budget resources directed by deputies to their political bases or home states.

An inter-ministerial ordinance of the Ministry of Economy and the Secretariat of Government, of May 2021, regulates procedures and the operationalization of amendments.

According to the standard, the execution of the amendments respects the following path:

Authors of individual amendments must indicate or update beneficiaries and the order of priority in the Individual Amendments module of the Integrated Planning and Budget System (SIOP).

At least 50% of the amounts must be earmarked for public health actions and services.

The public administration bodies or entities of states, municipalities and the Federal District that are beneficiaries of the amendments execute the resources through agreements and transfer contracts and register the data in the SIOP and in the Platform +Brasil.

O name of the author of the amendment is registered. money is distributed equally among all parliamentarians. This year the total amount reserved was BRL 9.7 billion.

The bench amendments are prepared by deputies from the same state or region and are identified only with the name of the state. It is not possible to know, individually, who made the request.

However, it is possible to know that the money comes from amendments from the bench of a federation unit.

In addition, the amounts allocated to the stands are divided equally between groups of parliamentarians. The total reserved in the Budget for this year is BRL 7.3 billion.

The rule says that the indications for relocation sent by the authoring benches of the amendments to Organs sectorial bodies must inform the origin and destination schedules for the purposes of analysis and inclusion of a proposed budget change in the SIOP.

It is not possible to know who requested the budget from the rapporteur. The indications made are registered as “general rapporteur”. Also, this money is not distributed evenly among all parliamentarians.

The transfers end up being, in practice, at the discretion of informal conversations and arrangements with the rapporteur. This year, they were BRL 16.9 billion reserved for this type of amendment.

In the case of amendments by the rapporteur, the interministerial ordinance says that, if it is necessary to obtain additional information, the minister may request the author of the amendment, that is, the rapporteur.

However, the text says that this information is not considered binding on the execution of the schedules, that is, are not mandatory.

These amendments are unregulated. This year, there was no execution of this type of amendment because all were vetoed.

Congressional experts say lack of transparency isn’t the only problem with rapporteur amendments.

As the amendments do not follow clear criteria for the division among parliamentarians, these resources, for technicians, can benefit senators and deputies allied to the government, in addition to serving as a bargaining tool at the time of voting.

In the opinion of these technicians, the way in which these amounts are distributed allows the use of the public budget to form a majority in the Legislative Branch and, therefore, use it as an “exchange currency” in votes.

Individual amendments, the execution of which is mandatory, for example, are limited to BRL 16 million per congressman. So far though, there is no limit for the rapporteur’s amendments.

Rules for Rapporteur Amendments

Rapporteur of the draft resolution that creates rules for the rapporteur’s amendments, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) said that he will propose in his opinion:

transparency about the name of parliamentarians who make the nominations;

who make the nominations; limit to the value total budget that will be allocated to the rapporteur’s amendments.

The measures should only be valid, however, after the eventual approval of the project, without covering the previous amendments.

Marcelo Castro says he believes, however, that the opinion will not include limit of amendments per parliamentarian, as with the individual seams.