‘Unemployment does not exempt responsibility’, says defense of André Gonçalves’ daughter · TV News

The defense of Valentina Benini, daughter of André Gonçalves and Cynthia Benini, criticized the actor’s version of the delay in payment of the pension. This Friday (26), lawyer Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho reinforced that unemployment “does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support.”

“It is important to clarify that the accumulated debt is the result of many years of default (total or partial) of the taxpayer’s duty to support [Gonçalves] to his daughter. All court decisions are final and unappealable, and the taxpayer has been guaranteed respect for the adversary system and full defense”, highlighted the lawyer in a note sent to the TV news.

On Monday (22), the Santa Catarina Court of Justice ruled that Gonçalves is under house arrest for 60 days and that he wears an electronic ankle bracelet because of the delay in payment of pension for his daughter Valentina. With interest and monetary restatement, the updated debt amount is R$352,579.01.

In the note, the lawyer shared an excerpt of the position of the Public Ministry on the case: “The set of evidence proved conclusive in the sense that the appellant [Gonçalves] has been carrying out several works through contracts for certain work, as well as having an individual company in the field of artistic productions”.

Stella warned that if Cynthia and Valentina receive any kind of attack because of the court decision, the case will be taken to the authorities and that, at this time, mother and daughter prefer to remain silent.

Sylvio Guerra, Gonçalves’ lawyer, told the report that the delays began in 2016, when the actor was fired from Globo. “Even when he was unemployed, all the freelancers he did, like Dança dos Famosos, he always paid pensions below the agreed value”, pointed out the jurist.

In addition to Valentina, Gonçalves is also the father of Manuela Seiblitz (from his relationship with actress Tereza Seiblitz) and Pedro Gonçalves (from his relationship with Myrian Rios). As an actor, Gonçalves’ last work on TV was the villain Barrabás in the soap opera Jesus (2018), by Record. In 2020, he participated in the Dança dos Famosos, on Globo.

Check out the full defense note from Valentina Benini and Cynthia Benini:

“Considering the secrecy that permeates the alimony lawsuits, legally representing and with the authorization of Valentina and the actress and journalist Cynthia Benini, I hereby come to public clarification on the legal issues related to the arrest decree of the actor André Gonçalves:

1) First, it is important to clarify that the accumulated debt is the result of many years of default (total or partial) of the supporter’s duty to support his daughter. All court decisions are final and unappealable, with the alimony being guaranteed respect for the adversary system and full defense.

2) The allegation of unemployment brought to the media has already been the object of several judicial analyzes over the years, against which, equally, the alimony party was not successful in its appeals. Formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support. In the case in question, the alleged unemployment expresses only part of the truth of the facts, since, “…the set of evidence proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out various works through contracts for certain work (. ..) as well as having an individual company in the field of artistic productions…” (transcription of part of the understanding brought to the file by the Public Ministry).

3) In this way, and considering that the fed and her mother have respected all the court decisions rendered, any occurrences of personal attacks, threats, insults, slander, etc., expressions of internalized misogyny and the victim’s guilt, will be brought to the attention of the constituted authorities for the appropriate measures in the criminal and civil scope; and

4) The fed and her mother reserve, at this time, the right to privacy and due respect and will respond to any manifestation duly based on procedural limits, as they believe in Justice as a way to solve conflicts in a civilized and democratic society.

Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho – Owner of the PA Pereira Advogados Associados office”