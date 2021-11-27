‘Unemployment does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support,’ says Cynthia Benini’s lawyer about André Gonçalves’ arrest | Santa Catarina

The defense of actress and journalist Cynthia Benini spoke this Friday afternoon (26) about the house arrest of actor André Gonçalves in a lawsuit related to the alimony of Valentina, their daughter. In a statement, lawyer Stella de Carvalho stated that “formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support.” The comment refers to the speeches by Gonçalves’ defense.

The g1 Santa Catarina has been trying to contact Gonçalves’ lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, all week, without success. At g1 Rio de Janeiro, Guerra stated on Thursday (25) that the actor had not yet been notified.

André Gonçalves awaits the arrival of an electronic ankle bracelet to serve under house arrest

The case is from the Court of Florianópolis, where Benini lives. The decision came out on Monday (22), and determines that Gonçalves wear electronic ankle bracelets and serve under house arrest for 60 days. Daughter Valentina is 18 years old.

Benini’s lawyer also said that “the accumulated debt is the result of many years of default (total or partial) of the supporter’s duty to support his daughter.”

Still on the allegation of Gonçalves’ defense, that the actor was out of work, the lawyer stated that “In the case in question, the alleged unemployment expresses only part of the truth of the facts” and cited an understanding brought to the file by the Public Ministry : “…the set of evidence proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out several works through contracts for certain work (…) as well as having an individual company in the field of artistic productions…”.

What does Gonçalves’ defense say

To g1 Rio de Janeiro, Sylvio Guerra stated that he considers the penalty a victory for his defense, since Cynthia Benini asked for an extreme penalty, with imprisonment in prison.

“I tried to show the judge that André must, yes, but he never acted in bad faith. When he was hired by TV Globo, he paid the pension for his children with payroll deduction. When the contract ended, in 2016, this could no longer be fulfilled. He became unemployed. But for each extra job, each frila that took, ran and deposited something, even if it was R$ 1 thousand or R$ 1.2 thousand. It was never in bad faith, it was because of a lack of work and money,” said the lawyer.

Debt is at R$352,000

Second War, the process began in 2017, in São Paulo, where Cynthia lived with her daughter Valentina, and was in a debt amount of just over R$ 112,000. André had a motorcycle, his only asset – according to the lawyer -, pledged as a guarantee that he would pay the debt.

The actress moved to Santa Catarina and, in view of the non-payment of any pension amount, she filed a lawsuit in the state, whereby the actor was sentenced to house arrest with the use of an ankle bracelet. Currently, with interest and monetary correction, the debt amount rose to more than R$352,000.

André Gonçalves has been married since 2016 to actress Danielle Winits, with whom he currently lives in Rio. In addition to Valentina, he is also the father of Manuela, 23, from a relationship with also actress Tereza Seiblitz, and Pedro Arthur, 19 , fruit of his relationship with Myrian Rios.

His last work on TV was a passage through the painting Dança dos Famosos, from the former “Domingão do Faustão”.

VIDEOS: most watched from g1 SC in the last 7 days