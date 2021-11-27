Unforgettable: see five players who built the history of Palmeiras in Libertadores | palm trees

On the eve of playing yet another Libertadores final, the Palmeiras fan relives the club’s victorious history over the 62-year history of the South American competition.

With two titles and three vice runners, Verdão was represented by stars in the tournament and built idols in exciting matches against the main rivals on the continent.

A Palmeirense’s Saga to Montevideo: See Leandro Bocca’s Trip to Uruguay

This Saturday, another chapter appears for the fans’ memory: Palmeiras decides against Flamengo the 2021 edition of the dispute. The game will take place at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay, at 5 pm (GMT), and could consolidate an entire generation in the club’s history.

More Palmeiras listings:

+ See moments that shaped the soul of Verdão

+ Remember ten alviverdes goals in the history of Libertadores

1 of 7 Five Palmeiras players who made history at Libertadores — Photo: ge Five Palmeiras players who made history at Libertadores — Photo: ge

Remember below the trajectory of some of the main idols who stood out with the shirt of Palmeiras in Libertadores.

For many, the greatest player who wore the shirt from Palmeira since 1914, Ademir da Guia also has positive numbers in Libertadores.

Even without the title on his CV, the eternal Verdão jersey 10 is among the ten players who most entered the field (29 times), scored goals (8) and won (20 matches) for the club in the competition: he is the tenth with more games, the seventh with the most goals and the seventh with the most victories.

2 of 7 Centennial Palm Trees – Ademir da Guia — Photo: Sergio Gandolphi Centenary palm trees – Ademir da Guia — Photo: Sergio Gandolphi

Ademir played in the final of 1968, but Palmeiras lost to Estudiantes and got the vice-championship. He also played the 1971 and 1973 editions, but did not participate in the 1974 tournament because of the World Cup squad.

It’s impossible to tell the story of Palmeiras at Libertadores without talking about Marcos. Idol and “canonized” by fans, the former goalkeeper began his sequence as a starter in the 1999 South American tournament.

After an injury to Velloso during the group stage, Marcos took the position to never leave. That year, he was the highlight of the campaign that gave the club its first title and ended up being elected the best player in the Libertadores.

In the following years, the shirt 12 remained on the rise, with the right to decisive appearances in knock-out matches against Corinthians (2000), Cruzeiro (2001) and Sport (2009). Remember in the videos below:

In 2000, Marcos shines and Palmeiras qualifies for the Libertadores final

In 2001, Marcos took three penalties and Palmeiras passed Cruzeiro in Libertadores

Marcos saves Palmeiras and guarantees classification for the quarter finals of the Libertadores

With 57 matches, Marcos is the athlete who most often played for Verdão in Libertadores. He is also the second with the most victories – the team has won 27 times with the goalkeeper on the field.

Weverton never hid having Marcos as one of his references. On the field, their participation was important for the club in Libertadores.

Absolute holder of Abel Ferreira’s team, Weverton led Verdão in last season’s victorious campaign. Today, he is already the athlete with the most victories in the entire history of Palma in the tournament: 28.

3 of 7 Abel Ferreira and Weverton celebrate Palmeiras title at Libertadores — Photo: Reuters Abel Ferreira and Weverton celebrate Palmeiras title at Libertadores — Photo: Reuters

Since arriving at Verdão, the goalkeeper played in the 2018 semifinal, stopped in the 2019 quarterfinals, was champion in 2020 and disputed the decision again in 2021.

Libertadores champion in 1999, Alex is to this day the top scorer for Palmeiras in the competition’s history.

In 1999, Palmeiras beat River Plate 3-0 for the Libertadores Cup

Wearing shirt 10, the former attacking midfielder and now coach scored 12 goals, one of advantage for Rony, Willian, Borja and Tupãzinho.

4 of 7 Alex celebrates Palmeiras’ third goal against River Plate in the 1999 Libertadores — Photo: Paulo Pinto / Estadão Alex celebrates Palmeiras’ third goal against River Plate in the 1999 Libertadores — Photo: Paulo Pinto / Estadão

Owner of great ability, Alex led Verdão in remarkable clashes at Libertadores, such as against Vasco and River Plate in 1999, Corinthians in 2000, among others.

In 39 matches for the club in the tournament, he has won 20 times.

The defensive midfielder was marked in the history of Palmeiras mainly for his race and dedication to the club. But he also has a special goal on his resume.

Palmeiras x Corinthians 2000

On June 6, 2000, Galeano scored the goal that defined the victory by 3-2 against Corinthians, in the return match of the Libertadores semifinals. On penalties, with the right to provocation and discussion during the dispute, Verdão was awarded.

5 of 7 Galeano plays against Vampeta at Palmeiras and Corinthians at Libertadores 2000 — Photo: Helvio Romero / Estadão Content Galeano disputes played with Vampeta at Palmeiras and Corinthians at Libertadores 2000 — Photo: Helvio Romero / Estadão Content

With 479 games for Verdão, in a history that began in 1989 and ended in 2002, he is the fifth player from Palmeira who has played the most in Libertadores (28 games).

In the 1999 campaign, Galeano did not enter the field only once: in the second game of the final, when Verdão needed to expose itself more in attack to seek the result against Deportivo Cali.

6 of 7 Galeano was honored by Palmeiras in 2019 — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Galeano was honored by Palmeiras in 2019 — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras