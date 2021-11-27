Unimed Recife turns 50 with investments for the future

One of the biggest medical poles from the North and Northeast regions of Brazil, Recife has witnessed, over the last century, a history of great advances in health field, closely following the emergence of practices that were modernized with each scientific discovery and technological development.

The second half of this period was marked by the arrival and expansion of the main projects that today make up the diversified network of services available in the capital of Pernambuco. Among them, a very familiar brand for those who live or circulate in the city: the Unimed.

Made up of four units, the group, which also has a supplementary health plan, celebrates 50 years of operation in the city amid a challenging scenario for the entire market. But, even during the pandemic, investments continued with strength, culminating in the inauguration of a 22,000 m² hospital complex last October, in the Ilha do Leite neighborhood, in the central area of ​​the city.

“It is a very well structured hospital, with a lot of technology”, celebrates the director of Unimed Recife, Antônio Cruz. “And we prepared this hospital with the most modern features we have at the moment. On the imaging side, we have magnetic resonance, and robotic surgery technology is already installed, which is a milestone in terms of the quality of more accurate procedures”.

Struggle and Resilience

With a medical staff made up of more than 700 professionals working in its own structures, Unimed also played a key role in the front line against Covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, around 80 thousand patients with symptoms of the disease have sought care in the network.

Therefore, it was necessary to readjust the structures of the hospitals, which today have 608 beds, including apartments, infirmaries, ICUs and recovery rooms.

“It was a great challenge. We had no cases of patients with nowhere to go, because we also have the support of accredited hospitals [no convênio]. In Hospitals 1 and 3, we expanded, in both, 20 ICU beds. In addition, we transformed our clinic into a sector just to serve [pacientes de] Covid. We had to acquire respirators”, recalls director Antônio Cruz.

In the view of the manager, who, after the hospital complex, envisages the installation of a new laboratory in Casa Forte, in the North Zone, the ability to maintain focus even in the face of difficulties is the greatest legacy that the experience with the new coronavirus will leave. “The sacrifice was immense, but, in the midst of the pandemic, we did not deviate from our objective, which was to build another quality hospital to support us in treating patients and offering the job market”, he says.

Unimed Recife’s Administrative Center is located on Avenida Lins Petit, 140, Ilha do Leite. Patients can contact (81) 3413.8400.

