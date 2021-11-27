URGENT: Rodrigo Faro’s brother suffers car accident | famous

Danilo Faro, entrepreneur and digital influencer, brother of the presenter Rodrigo Faro was reborn in the early hours of this Saturday (27). The famous man suffered a serious car accident in São Paulo, fracturing two ribs and receiving twelve stitches on his forehead. Through Instagram, the artist thanked God and Our Lady for being alive and gave more details about what happened.

“I thought a lot about making this post, but I think it’s important to share with you what happened to me last night due to the irresponsibility and recklessness of others. I was on my way home from celebrating the seven-year anniversary of the gym where I train. I was with friends and those who know me know I don’t drink at all. I was alone in my car, at the intersection of Rua Augusta and Alameda Jaú here in São Paulo, when a car at very high speed, which went through a red light, hits me directly, right at my door.”, he wrote Danilo Faro.

According to Danilo Faro, the journalist was unconscious until a woman came to help: “I didn’t see anything, I don’t know how the car stopped. I just had the feeling that that car was running endlessly and that I had actually died. I was unconscious for a few minutes, not talking for a while, until an angel named Gisela opened my car door and held my hand, until I regained consciousness and started breathing again”.

Jojo Todynho’s advisor revealed that he has the images and videos of the accident: “I am making this report because I am alive and several people who witnessed the moment of the accident said that the driver of the vehicle was at high speed and that he ran a red light. I have witnesses and contact details for all [as testemunhas]. Michel, my friend who came to my aid, got all the information and he was the one who filmed the scenes you are seeing in this post.

Faro made an emotional outburst, sharing with his followers that he was born again: “If you ask me how I am, I will answer: ‘I’m happy, I’m alive! I was born again and I am sure that God and Our Lady have given me another chance.’ To my friends and followers I thank the messages of care and strength. I make a very important plea: ‘If you drink, don’t drive, don’t put your life and the lives of others in danger’”.

In addition to the woman who helped, a guard also helped Danilo Faro. Rodrigo’s brother reinforced that the accident could have been worse: “I really could not be here anymore, such violence from the crash. One of the guards who rescued me told me I’m fine! Only two fractured ribs and twelve stitches on the forehead, because of the car’s armor, the airbag and the seatbelt and God! Life goes on! I will soon be well, recovered and celebrating the new life I was blessed with”.