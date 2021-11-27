value is expected to be the highest in recent years; understand

The 2021 inflation forecast index had a further increase and, therefore, the 2022 minimum wage could be the highest in recent years. The average inflation is based on the accumulated National Consumer Price Index (INPC) this year, which has already reached 10.04%.

The Ministry of Economy has had difficulty in determining the precise value of this index. Inflation has been mainly affected by constant increases in fuel and food. This is already the fourth inflation estimate that was released. At the beginning of the year, the expected rate was 6.9%, then it went through 8.4% and 9.1%.

Minimum wage 2022 could be the highest in recent years

The minimum wage is readjusted according to the inflation index and, for this, the government uses the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), released by the IBGE. With the constant increases registered in the country, this forecast is increasingly unstable. The latest estimate pointed out that the INPC will reach 10.04%

Therefore, the minimum wage adjustment in 2022 may be the largest in the last six years. At the rate of 10.04%, the national floor will rise from R$ 1,100.00 to around BRL 1,210.44.

Despite this, the minimum wage will have no real gain and the worker will not have an increase in purchasing power. For the citizen to have a real gain, the minimum wage adjustment must be higher than inflation. The last time there was an increase in the minimum with real gain was with former president Michel Temer.

According to the federal government, the lack of real gain is due to the lack of funds. This is because the increase in the minimum wage impacts all social benefits that are the responsibility of the state, such as PIS/Pasep, retirement and BPC.

The economic team speculates that, for every real extra in the minimum wage, around R$ 315 million will come out of public coffers for the payment of retirement and pensions.