Vasco beats Flamengo 3-0 at Gávea and is classified for the final of Carioca U-17 | carioca championship

Vasco is in the final of the Carioca U-17 Championship. This Friday morning (26), Flamengo received their rival in Gávea, to dispute a place in the final of the State Championship. The visiting team played better and won 3-0. Midfield Barros opened the scoring, GB extended and Rayan closed the result.

The clash was decided in two matches. The first duel ended 0-0 and only the victory interested Vasco. In case of a tie, Flamengo would advance to the final.

The first half was very busy. With the advantage of the draw, Flamengo started the most cautious game. At 28 minutes, Vasco opened the scoring with Barros. The visitors attacked from the left side, when Erick Marcus found Barros inside the free area on the second post. The goalkeeper Dyogo, from Flamengo, got out of the goal badly and shirt 8 submitted with a right leg to make it 1-0.

In the final stage, Flamengo tried to be more aggressive in attack, but the Vasco defense behaved very well with the initial pressure. At 18 minutes, Vasco escaped on the counterattack. The long throw quickly turned on the GB attacker. Flamengo’s goalkeeper left the goal to dispute the ball with shirt 9 in the red-black defensive midfield, but the Vasco athlete was faster, and kicked from outside the area, with the free goal to expand the score.

At the end of the game, at 38 of the second half, after another long throw, the red-black defense failed and the ball fell to Eguinaldo on the edge of the area. Shirt 19 found Rayan free. The shirt 17 cut to the back and submitted from inside the area, on the way out of the goalkeeper, to close the score.

The confrontation between Vasco and Flamengo U-17 has been repeated this season. The rivals from Rio faced each other in the final of the Brazilian Championship in the category. The final was decided in two games. The first match had a 3-1 victory over Vasco. In the return game, Flamengo won by 4-1. At the end of the match, the duel was marked by confusion between the players of both teams. The fight scenes were repeated in another eliminatory clash between the rivals in the U-15. This Friday, after the final whistle, the red-black team left the field, and the Vasco players celebrated their place in the final.

On the way out, in an interview with Vasco TV, forward GB, scorer of the second goal, spoke about the work week, between the first game last Saturday (20th) and the match this Friday. Shirt 9 also spoke about a possible final against Fluminense. Tricolor beat Boavista in the first game by 3-0. The teams will face each other next Saturday (27), to decide who will advance to the last stage of the competition.

– We work hard all week. We fixed the errors, and that was it today. God willing, we’ll win this cup. About Fluminense, let’s wait for the classification, they will probably be (the opponent in the final), but we’ll fight for the title.

The final is scheduled for the first two Saturdays in December. The first game will be on the 4th and the second duel on the 11th. The match schedule has not yet been defined.