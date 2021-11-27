Vasco lineup: Morato doesn’t travel, and Caio Lopes is the news against Londrina | Vasco

Vasco is practically set for their last match in Serie B 2021, scheduled for this Sunday, against Londrina, at 4 pm (GMT), at Estádio do Café. At the beginning of the week, Morato will not travel to Paraná – the delegation leaves Rio on Saturday. Gabriel Pec replaces him in attack.

+Looking for a trio to play football, Vasco stays closer to Ricardo Gomes and waits for Anderson Barros

The big news is the entry of Caio Lopes in midfield. The steering wheel will have Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê at his side. It is worth remembering that Caio is at the end of his contract – it expires on January 31, 2022.

The Vasco who takes Londrina is the following: Lucão; Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Caio Lopes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê, Gabriel Pec and Cano.

1 of 2 Caio Lopes celebrates his goal in Vasco vs Ponte Preta — Photo: André Durão Caio Lopes celebrates his goal in Vasco x Ponte Preta — Photo: André Durão