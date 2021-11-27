Virtual land is sold for R$ 13.4 million within Metaverso

Facebook recently made an official statement announcing the change of its name. The company is now called Meta and its objective is to create a digital reality environment. Find out about the metaverse and I got to know the next directions on facebook.

First of all, it is important to highlight that the metaverse is an idea of ​​the future that involves the symbiosis of virtual reality with physical reality. The idea of ​​Meta at this point is to do this in a way that both mix up – much more than previous experiences, which were limited to the environment of a game.

Using the new blockchain technology, which allows the valuation of virtual items, Meta allows you to create value through its applications, in the same way as NFTs and cryptocurrencies do.

The history of Decenterland

Decenterland is a project based on the ethereum digital currency (ETH). Its goal is to create an open virtual world where participants can socialize, just as they do in the physical world.

The in-game bite, the MANA, is a token that symbolizes in-game money. In this sense, using blockchain technology it is possible to keep the currency value and track it, just like any other virtual currency.

So it works like this: any transaction performed in-game matches the real world. It is possible to convert the money spent in-game into real or dollar, without much difficulty, like any other currency in the world.

Property Sale in Decenterland

As cryptocurrency prices soared, an incredible situation happened. One area, made up of 116 sub-lots, which totals just under 580 square meters, was sold for R$ 13.4 million in cryptocurrencies. Converting this into dollars, the price is US$2.4 million thousand dollars. However, the important thing is: this terrain only exists within the metaverse. Finally, the person who bought you will never be able to smell or touch you – only through your avatar.

