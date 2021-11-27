West Side Story and Sweeney Todd composer Stephen Sondheim dies at 91 · TV News

One of the greatest names in Broadway history, the American composer Stephen Sondheim died this Friday (26) at the age of 91. The announcement was made by lawyer F. Richard Pappas, a friend of the musician, who did not say the cause of death, but stressed that it was sudden.

According to The New York Times, Pappas reported that there was no information that Sondheim was ill and that he had celebrated Thanksgiving with some friends at a dinner the day before.

One of the most influential and acclaimed composers of his generation, Stephen Sondheim is credited with revolutionizing American musical theater. With creative and unconventional lyrics, he soon gained attention with shows such as 1957’s West Side Story, a contemporary, New York-based version of the classic Romeo and Juliet.

The work was adapted for cinema in 1961, when it won the title Amor, Sublime Amor no Brasil. A new version, directed by Steven Spielberg, is expected to be released in December of this year.

Other renowned Sondheim signature shows include Gypsy, Sweeney Todd: The Devil’s Barber of Fleet Street, which also made a film in 2007, directed by Tim Burton, and Forest Paths, which was adapted for film by Disney in 2014 .

The musician’s last project to be produced was Road Show in 2008. Throughout his career, Sondheim has collected awards, including eight Tony Awards, an Oscar, eight Grammys and a Pulitzer.