What foods control anxiety and stress? Nutritionist indicates 5 options

Here, she lists foods that help control anxiety and sleep better.
MILK AND DERIVATIVES
Milk is a food rich in protein and calcium, a fundamental substance for our body. “There are many studies that say that the absence of calcium makes you more anxious and sadder. Do you know when we get that feeling of monotony? The absence of calcium can cause this”, explains the nutritionist. Therefore, she criticizes the frequent habit of cutting milk and dairy products unnecessarily.
AVOCADO
Avocado is a fruit rich in vitamins C, E and K, in addition to minerals such as potassium and magnesium, which help to hydrate and maintain the health of skin and hair. In addition, good fat helps in the production of neurotransmitters, which stimulate and balance nerve cells.
BRAZIL NUTS
Also known as Brazil nuts, the seed has several health benefits, as it is rich in protein, fiber, selenium, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc, in addition to B complex vitamins and vitamin E. “Food can help in sleep, in addition to being great for people who suffer from anxiety, but it is necessary to be careful with the amount”, explains the specialist. However, pay attention to the amount, because in excess the ingredient can be toxic.
ORANGE
Orange is a fruit rich in fiber, vitamins A, B and C, flavonoids and beta-carotene with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help fight premature aging, help reduce bad cholesterol, protect against cardiovascular disease and strengthen the system immune. In addition, it also has minerals such as potassium and calcium, necessary for blood pressure regulation. According to the nutritionist, the absence of vitamin C causes us to produce a lot of cortisol, which is the stress hormone.
BROCCOLI, BANANA AND WATERMELON
Called the “serotonin combo”, this group of fruits has an amino acid called tryptophan, which is not produced by the body. In this trio there is vitamin B6, which is indicated for PMS; and vitamin B9, which is folic acid. The specialist claims that these three substances (tryptophan, B6 and B9) help in the production of serotonin, which causes a feeling of well-being.