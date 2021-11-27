what Grêmio needs to do and hope to stay in Serie A

In a complicated situation in the fight against relegation, Grêmio still has ‘salvation’ and, in addition to having to win their last three games, they will need a combination of results to get away

This Friday (26) Grêmio lost 3-1 to Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador, in an anticipated clash of round 36 of the brazilian, and got even more complicated in the fight against relegation in the competition. And with one more game compared to its direct rivals, O Tricolor still have ‘salvation’, but you need to fulfill your duty until the end of the dispute and still root for some situations.

With 35 matches and 36 points added so far, Grêmio has a campaign of 10 wins, six draws and 19 defeats. In order to stay alive in Serie A for next year, the gauchos first need to win their last three games in the Brasileirão, with a maximum of 45 points.

In addition to the need to score a streak with 100% wins in this final stretch, O Tricolor still need to root for some scenarios involving his direct rivals in the fight against relegation.

For this, the gauchos will be linked in the last four games of Youth, Bahia, Atlético-GO, São Paulo, Athletic-PR and Cuiabá, hoping that at least two of the six situations below come true. See below:

It has 40 points at the moment. You would have to score a maximum of 5 points in 4 games.

It has 41 points at the moment. You would have to score a maximum of 4 points in 4 games.

It has 42 points at the moment. You would have to score a maximum of 3 points in 4 games.

It has 42 points at the moment. You would have to score a maximum of 3 points in 4 games.

I have 43 points at the moment. You would have to score a maximum of 2 points in 3 games.

Of these teams, only Athletico-PR (12) has more victories than Grêmio. São Paulo, Athletico-PR and Cuiabá have 9 at the moment, while Bahia also has 10.

The club from Rio Grande do Sul ends its participation in the Brasileirão, facing São Paulo, in a direct confrontation at home, Corinthians (outside) and, finally, the Atlético-MG (House).