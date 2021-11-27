What is good to relieve and what can be

If your throat is sore, it is very difficult to ignore your symptoms. The pain may even be mild, but there will be a feeling that it is dry or scraping. There, eating and drinking can become difficult tasks. At this time, you need to be calm because, generally, the problem can resolve itself within a period of 5-7 days.

Inflammation in the throat is a response to some type of infection or tissue damage, it affects men and women equally, but it is more common among young people and children, especially in countries where there are more prescriptions for antibiotics. This practice results in bacterial resistance, in addition to low adherence to treatments.

For most of these conditions, the relief of sore throat occurs with plenty of rest, good hydration and a balanced diet. When the use of medication is indicated, in general, the objective of treatment is to reduce the discomfort caused by pain and fever.

Why does the throat get sore?

Inflammation is one of the throat diseases and it is a response of the body’s defense system to the most diverse types of aggressor agents, such as viruses, bacteria and even fungi. The explanation is from Paul shirt, general practitioner and geriatrician.

The most prevalent microorganisms in these cases are the rhinovirus, the respiratory syncytial virus, the influenza and, more recently, the coronavirus. Among bacteria, the most common infection is with Group A streptococci.

Know the other possible causes:

Among children, in the first 2 years of life, more than 90% of the time inflammation is caused by a virus. After that age, these infections continue, but bacterial infections begin to appear.

Understand the difference between viral and bacterial inflammation

The biggest difference lies in exactly the source of the problem: a virus or a bacteria. But the way these inflammations manifest themselves has its quirks as well. Bruno Spadoni, general practitioner and professor at the School of Medicine of PUC-PR, says it is not common for viral inflammation to present complications.

“Coronavirus is an unfortunate exception because it can affect other organs at a distance from the throat, especially the lungs. In the case of bacteria, however, complications are usually more local, such as the formation of pus or abscess — a rare but possible situation.” clarifies.

In addition, in bacterial cases the fever is usually high, the pain is more intense, the back of the throat is more swollen and red, there may be pus spots on it and there is also a noticeable swelling of the lymph nodes in the neck, which are also painful.

How do you know if your throat is sore?

Regardless of the origin of the inflammation, in addition to pain and typical local redness, the following manifestations may be present:

When it is caused by viruses, you will notice the following symptoms:

Bacterial infections also include:

Purulent secretion in the tonsils or petechiae (reddish patches on the palate).

How to recognize these symptoms in children?

In viral infections, children generally have little pain, are able to feed and may report the sensation of scraping their throat. The fever is low and their general condition is preserved.

In bacterial infections, the pain is intense, the fever is higher, the general condition is worse. In addition, the child drools because he feels pain even to swallow saliva.

Know when to seek medical help

The otolaryngologist Bruno Moraes, professor at the Recife Faculty of Medicine, suggests that if there is no improvement in the condition after a period of 5-7 days, it is necessary to undergo a medical evaluation to prevent complications.

“The same is indicated in the presence of intense symptoms, prostration [mal-estar geral] importantly, high fever that doesn’t go away, even with the use of antipyretics, intense pain, increased neck volume, in addition to shortness of breath or that feeling of ‘a lump in the throat'”, adds Moraes.

Experts consulted also point out that, until the pandemic ends, you should also consider testing for the covid-19 virus, even if you have already been vaccinated. If you do not have access to it, it is recommended that you remain isolated until your doctor has ruled out this possibility, or until 10 days have passed since your symptoms start—if you are doing well after that.

When to look for a pediatrician?

The advice of pediatrician Ivan savioli Ferraz is to seek help when the inflammation persists for more than 2 or 3 days, and the condition progresses to worsening with the increase in fever and the child’s refusal to feed. That’s if there is no other alarm signal.

“When the inflammation is of bacterial origin, the child’s general condition is more compromised. Therefore, as soon as this condition is observed, it is necessary to take it to the pediatrician. It is up to him to rule out other diseases, such as herpangina [infecção viral que acomete a garganta e é comum em bebês e crianças], whose symptom is high fever”, adds Ferraz.

How is the diagnosis made?

At the time of the consultation, the doctor will listen to your complaint, take your health history and carry out a detailed examination of your throat. The diagnosis will be based on these elements and, therefore, it is called clinical diagnosis. Most of the time, complementary exams are not required.

The doctor will only do this if it is necessary to define the causative agent of the infection. In these situations, the most commonly requested tests are laboratory tests such as blood count, PCR, rapid test for Streptococcus pyogenes and secretion culture. Imaging tests, such as radiography or tomography, are usually useful in the presence of complications.

Possible treatments

The therapeutic strategy will depend on the cause of the sore throat. Most of the time, it is based on care such as rest, good hydration — including the introduction of saline solution — and a balanced diet, in addition to the relief of symptoms such as fever and pain, through antipyretics and analgesics.

When there is clinical or laboratory evidence of bacterial infection, the doctor may recommend the use of an antibiotic. In cases where there is greater discomfort, anti-inflammatory drugs can be useful. However, it is not recommended for children in viral inflammation. At all ages, one should be aware of a history of allergies or chronic use of other medications.

When the little ones are affected by bacterial infections, it may be necessary to use an antibiotic. You must give it to the child as directed by the doctor. In addition to fighting the bacteria, the drug also reduces the chance of complications such as rheumatic fever and gomerulonephritis post-streptococcal, a kidney disease.

In rare complications, hospitalization of the patient may be necessary to investigate the symptom and its proper treatment.

Beware of self-medication

Experts strongly advise against self-medication, especially the use of over-the-counter antibiotics. Improper use of this drug can not only worsen the condition, but also cause bacterial resistance, that is, when it is really necessary to use this drug, it may no longer work for you or your child.

Can you prevent it?

It is not always possible to prevent infection by viruses or bacteria. But keeping your vaccination card up to date, adopting hygiene habits, as well as breathing etiquette (cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing), reduce the chances of getting a sore throat.

Also, even after the pandemic has passed, get into the habit of wearing a mask when you have a sore throat to avoid transmitting infectious agents to others.

Sources and References

Sources: Bruno Moraes, otolaryngologist, professor at the Recife Faculty of Medicine of UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), head of the Otorhinolaryngology Service of the Hospital das Clínicas of the same institution, which is part of the Network Ebserh; Bruno Spadoni, general practitioner and professor at the School of Medicine of PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná); Ivan savioli Ferraz, pediatrician and professor at the Department of Childcare and Pediatrics at FMRP-USP (Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo); Paul shirt, general practitioner and geriatrician of HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo). Technical Review: Bruno Moraes.

Reference: Wolford RW, dollar THE, Belgian Syed SY, et al. Pharyngitis. [Atualizado em 2021 Aug 11]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. treasure island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2021 Jan-. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK519550/