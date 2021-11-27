What is metastasis? – Canaltech

Cancer is the main public health problem in the world and is among the four main causes of premature death — those that occur before the age of 70 — in most countries, says the National Cancer Institute (Inca). In Brazil, it is estimated that 635,000 cases will occur by the end of the year. But this is not a single disease, as different types of tumors can affect people and several complications can be reported, including metastasis.

“Cancer is a term that covers more than 100 different types of malignant diseases that have in common the disordered growth of cells, which can invade adjacent tissues or organs at a distance”, defines Inca. Also, certain tumor cells can invade tissues and organs that are close to or far from their place of origin, which is known as metastasis.

Metastasis happens when cancer spreads beyond its place of origin (Image: Reproduction/ National Cancer Institute/Unsplash)

To understand the complications that involve cancer, specifically the relationship with metastasis, the Canaltech he spoke with oncologist Otávio Gampel, director of the oncology service at the State Civil Servant Hospital (HSPE), in São Paulo.

How does metastasis arise

“Metastasis is, in short, when the cancer spreads through the body. That is, to other parts of the body than just the place of origin”, explains Gampel. According to the doctor, a case of cancer can sometimes be discovered because of a metastasis.

When the primary cause — the region that was the place of origin — of the cancer is unknown, extensive research is carried out to look for it, as this will be essential for choosing the most appropriate treatment for the patient. “It is worth remembering that metastasis is not the last stage of cancer”, emphasizes the doctor.

In addition, Gampel explains that “all malignant tumors can metastasize. However, bone metastases are the most frequent in cases of cancer originating in the prostate, breast, lung, kidney and others.”

How does cancer spread through the body?

It must be remembered that when we talk about cancer, we are thinking about a disease that promotes the disordered growth of cells. These divide very quickly and can be quite aggressive to the patient’s body. In cases of metastasis, they spread to areas other than their original location.

According to the American medical center Cleveland Clinic, metastases can occur in three ways:

The cells can grow directly into the tissue around the tumor, as if they overflowed;

Cells can travel through the bloodstream to places farther away from their place of origin;

Cells can migrate through the lymphatic system to lymph nodes, considered to be our body’s defense organs, regardless of whether they are close or far away.

It is true that when cancer reaches this point, control depends on a number of factors and variables that must be discussed between doctor and patient. “Anyway, the patient can lead a normal life and recover from the metastatic cancer if he does the proper treatment as soon as possible, such as using medication to relieve symptoms when necessary”, emphasizes the oncologist.

Metastasis symptoms

Pain and tiredness can be symptoms of a case of metastasis, but they are not always reported by patients (Image: Reproduction/Gpointstudio/Freepik)

Again, different complications can be caused by the variety of known cancer types. The same is repeated when the focus is on metastases, so it is quite difficult to define symptoms as the key to the condition. For example, “many patients with metastasis can be asymptomatic. Those who are not, depending on the affected region, may experience pain, tiredness and other complaints”, comments the doctor.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, bone metastasis may or may not cause pain. Sometimes the first sign of it is only seen when a bone breaks after a very minor injury. Other issues, such as severe back pain and leg numbness, should be evaluated by a specialist and may indicate the need for more specific tests.

Now, “if a tumor has metastasized to the brain, symptoms can include headache, dizziness, visual problems, speech problems, nausea, difficulty walking or confusion,” according to the US Clinical Center. However, these markers are quite common, which can make diagnosis difficult. In another example, the symptoms of metastatic lung cancer are also often very vague, such as coughing—blood or no blood—, chest pain, and shortness of breath.

Covid and delay in preventive exams

With the covid-19 pandemic, care for other diseases was, in most cases, affected. These are the cases of people who have postponed the annual routine exams or individuals who have not sought a doctor, even in pain. “Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, many patients did not undergo preventive exams or postponed going to a medical appointment despite feeling something different”, reinforces Gampel.

Now, “my advice is that patients do not neglect symptoms such as pain, cough, change in bowel habits, bleeding, appearance of nodules in the body and changes in skin lesions. In any of these cases, it is recommended that you seek medical attention . In addition to, of course, carrying out preventive exams”, he completes. After all, early diagnosis is always an ally in treatment.

