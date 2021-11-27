What is the risk of the fourth wave of covid in Europe arriving in Brazil? – Health

SAO PAULO – The rise in cases that forms the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Europe, coupled with the discovery of a new variant of the virus in South Africa, has raised doubts about the future of the Brazilian situation in the pandemic. Researchers heard by state claim that it is difficult to predict the direction of the pandemic in the country, but they do not rule out the risk of a new increase in records, especially given the relaxation of protection measures, such as social distance and the use of masks. With the advance of vaccination, however, the expectation is that there will be fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

Considered potentially more transmissible, the variant B.1.1.529, named Omicron, was discovered in South Africa and has already been detected in countries like Israel and Belgium. In both, even advanced vaccination has not been enough so far to curb the increase in cases. This is one of the signs observed in Europe that worries Brazil. The effects are similar to those of when the Delta variant appeared, which ended up not resulting in the resurgence of the pandemic in the country, even though it has become predominant. With B.1.1.529, it is not yet known what will happen.

Fearing a worsening of the pandemic, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended this Friday, 26, that the federal government limits the entry of foreigners into the country. Organ guidance happens even with complete vaccination surpassing 61.7% of the country’s total population.

Current level of vaccination by itself does not bar all cases

For the epidemiologist and vice president of the Sabin Institute, Denise Garrett, even though it is the main tool for controlling the pandemic, vaccination cannot be seen as the only way to contain new waves of the pandemic. “Our vaccination does not prevent the increase in the number of cases, not to mention that there are millions of people who have not yet been vaccinated. If it were an initial variant, which one person transmits to two, the vaccination would be able to stop it. A variant like the ones that emerged , which transmit to five to nine people, you can’t stop it,” warns Garrett, stressing the importance of calling the population for a second dose.

As an example, the epidemiologist cites Singapore, which, with more than 90% of the population with a full vaccination schedule against covid, has seen a recent increase in the number of cases. The same happened with countries like Germany, which reached 100,000 deaths from the disease and had daily record of cases. Coronavirus, explains Garrett, seems not to be seasonal like other diseases, but responds to a sum of factors — which also includes people’s behavior and the security measures adopted by countries.

Because of this, the epidemiologist emphasizes that it is difficult to predict what will happen in the country, but reinforces that it is necessary to turn on the alert for what is happening in other continents, since the effects are usually felt here months later. She also adds that advancing vaccination with two doses and adopting other measures, although less aggressive compared to the beginning of the pandemic, are important aspects for Brazil to avoid the increase in infections.

“It has to focus on non-pharmacological measures that we know work: wear masks and avoid clumps“, says Garrett. “I know that the population is tired, that the pandemic is lasting a long time. But public managers have to maintain the mandatory use of masks indoors. Flexibility in what is safe. Outdoor transmission is less than 1%. Want to be flexible in an open environment? That’s fine, but having the mask indoors is the last thing that has to end.”

European standard usually anticipates Brazilian reality

Director of Fiocruz SP, Rodrigo Stabeli emphasizes that it is important to look at what is happening, especially in Europe, because normally what happens there has dictated the pace of the pandemic in the country. In this way, he sees that it is “natural” for Brazil to go through a third wave, mainly due to globalization and flexibilization measures that are taking place in the country. The main difference is the outcome of the cases, which can be more positive with the advance of vaccination and the maintenance of the campaign with additional doses.

“In countries with the most vaccinated population, such as Portugal, England and Germany, we already see a new wave characterized by mild syndromes. We still see low rates of hospitalization and deaths,” explains Stabeli. “When we look at Russia, Austria and countries that have difficulty in vaccinating, we see a wave already characterized by a high rate of hospitalization and deaths.”

According to the director of Fiocruz, Brazil “has always had high transmission”. However, with immunization, there were also low rates of hospitalization and deaths.

About the strain discovered in South Africa, Stabeli adds that it is important to be aware not only of it, but also of new variants, which could potentially end up emerging.

“We have a very important job done with vaccination, but we are talking about a virus that uses human machinery for its reproduction. So, it is a virus that adapts very well to humans, which is its vector”, he explains .

According to Stabeli, it is important to advance in vaccination and in measures that prevent the virus from spreading, such as the use of masks, especially in closed environments. “These measures are important for us not to promote new mutations that can escape vaccination, which would make us, then, have waves of hospitalizations and deaths again, and lose all the work that has been done so far,” he explains .

Stagnation of vaccination coverage and excessive flexibility may explain the European reality

According to Isaac Schrarstzhaupt, data scientist and coordinator of the Covid-19 Analysis Network, what has been observed in Europe is a sum of stagnation in vaccine coverage and excessive flexibility.

“It’s that tug of war story: on the one hand the vaccine is pulling to try to reduce transmission and on the other hand the virus is pulling to try to infect people. When there is stagnation in vaccine coverage and flexibility, we start to help virus in this tug of war,” explains Schrarstzhaupt. As a way of trying to get around this stagnation, the Austria mandated mandatory vaccination against covid-19 for its entire adult population last week..

The unprecedented measure announced by Austria, which had already imposed restrictions on those not vaccinated, was taken as a serious warning about the arrival of the fourth wave of the virus in Europe, considered the current epicenter of the pandemic.

The high scenario on the European continent, according to Schrarstzhaupt, is beginning to be felt in Brazil with signs of stagnation in the fall in cases in some States. In other words, the indicators, which were declining for weeks, are starting to fall. Still, the data scientist reinforces that this movement is timid and that the current situation is one of uncertainty.

“It can’t be said if it’s going to happen (a new wave) even, what is the size of this increase. That we use the precautionary principle: if I have uncertainty ahead and I don’t know if it can get worse, but there is a chance, I’d better treat it as if it were going to get worse. In case it doesn’t get worse, I don’t lose much. If I do the opposite, and something bad happens, I’m caught so unprepared that the problem is very serious”, he ponders.

He also reinforces that it is not possible to talk about coronavirus seasonality because the disease depends, to a great extent, on human behavior. “We can see that it has completely random peaks, just look at the covid-19 curve in Brazil”, he explains.

On the other hand, end-of-the-year behaviors, for example, or relaxation associated with festive seasons, can have direct effects on increasing numbers. This would explain, in part, the high number of positive diagnoses at this same time last year and the warning sign for the coming weeks, precisely when more flexible measures are being increased.