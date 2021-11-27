what times to find the best deals

The purchasing period for the sexta-feira Negra and consumers should be on the lookout for the best shopping times. Second survey carried out by promobit, platform and social network specializing in promotions, each purchase segment has a better sales schedule.

Based on data from the last three Black Fridays that took place in Brazil, the specialized portal states that from the Friday morning the offers will start to get better on the sites.

Since 18:00 on Thursday (25), many promotions are already available, anticipating the official start of the discount day, which will be on Friday (26).

See best times to shop on Black Friday:

smartphones and tablets

The best cell phone deals take place between 11 pm on Thursday and 2 am on Friday. Then they usually reappear at 1pm, and again between 10pm and 11pm on Friday.

Computing

For those looking for technology, items such as notebooks, PCs and related products will have greater promotions between 7 pm on Thursday and 2 am on Friday. On Friday the best times are between 19:00 and 21:00.

Clothing

According to data from 2019 and 2020, the best offers took place between 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm on Thursday for women’s items, and between 11:00 am on Thursday and 12:00 am on Friday for men’s items. Promotions may also appear at the same time as on Friday.

Home appliances

The segment tends to vary greatly the time when the best discounts come. According to Promobit, there were peaks during midnight in previous years, but they may not be repeated in this one.

On Friday a good time to look is at noon, and then between 8pm and 11pm.

TVs, speakers, headphones

Discounts for these products and other electronics are usually greater when turning from Thursday to Friday, but “we recommend entering at 22:00 on Thursday”, says Promobit.

On Friday morning at 10am is also a good time, then between 8pm and 11pm as well.