WhatsApp tests reactions with emojis; see how it will work – 11/26/2021

Back in September, the information was leaked that WhatsApp will soon receive a function much desired by users: the possibility of reacting to messages with emojis, as already happens on social networks such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This week, the WABetaInfo blog, famous for publishing advance information about future app updates, revealed the first images of the function (see below). Reactions can be seen by anyone in the case of groups, but will also be available in private chats.

This is a preview of message reactions, from the 2.21.22.17 beta update. Unfortunately, it looks like a bug because it’s not possible to send a reaction. pic.twitter.com/T3ACGivhAK — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 29, 2021

Image: Playback/WABetaInfo

As with other WhatsApp functions, such as seeing the time a message was sent or who was read by it, people will be able to check the news information and know who reacted to what and when.

Although there is still no announced date to arrive in mobile and desktop apps, WhatsApp reactions will be limited to six emoji options. For now, development is focused on the iOS version of the app, with a future release for Android.

More news on the way

Throughout this year, those who use WhatsApp could check out several new functions in the application. Among them, the long-awaited possibility of accelerating audios, photos and videos with a single view and payment option. But the news should not stop there.

In addition to reactions with emojis, the application is working on the possibility of letting audio messages be recorded in steps. The resource is now available for some beta testers.

With this, you can start recording audio, pause recording in case you need to catch your breath, or reorganize your ideas, and then go back to recording without losing what has already been said.

Another novelty is that, soon, it will be possible to hide the “Last Seen” time information from some specific contacts, and even hide your information and your profile picture from them.

Now, you can only choose from three settings to define who can and cannot know the last time you were online: “everyone”, “nobody” or “my contacts”. With the new function, the option “My contacts, except…” appears in the list of privacy settings, allowing you to point a specific person from whom you want to hide the information.