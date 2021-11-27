Where to watch the Libertadores final on TV and online· TV News

THE Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo takes place this Saturday (27), at 5 pm (Brasilia time). The live broadcast will be from SBT, Fox Sports and Conmebol TV. The online options are the website (free) of Silvio Santos’ broadcaster and streaming Star+.

The clash will be played at the Centenário stadium, in Uruguay. On SBT, the narration will be by Téo José, with comments by Mauro Beting and former player Washington. The team will be in Montevideo.

Nadine Basttos will lead the refereeing analysis, while Mauro Cezar Pereira will make special appearances during the match. The channel will also show the duel for free on the sbt.com.br website.

Star+ shows programming from all ESPN and Fox Sports channels. The monthly streaming fee is R$ 32.90, while the annual package costs R$ 329.90 (the equivalent of R$ 27.50 per month). There is no tasting period. In case the interested party is already a Disney+ customer, there is the alternative of subscribing to the combo for R$ 45.90 monthly.

Liberators on Conmebol TV

Conmebol TV pay-per-view is available for purchase by subscribers of the operators Claro, Sky and DirecTV Go (online). The access fee is R$ 39.90 per month.

Claro customers access it through channels 711 to 714 or through the Now app/site. Sky subscribers can check the games on channels 220 and 221 SD, 620 and 621 HD or through the Sky Play app/site.

DirecTV Go is an online pay TV service that provides access to dozens of contents. The subscription has a promotional price of R$ 6.90 during the first two months. After the period, the cost of the monthly fee will be R$69.90.

To acquire Conmebol TV, the user must pay an additional R$ 39.90 per month, in addition to the amount paid for the platform’s main plan. There is a seven-day free trial period.

Palm trees x Flamengo

The team that wins the final in a single game will become the three-time champion of the Libertadores. The two clubs are the last two winners of the competition. Verdão beat Santos in 2020, while Rubro-Negro beat River Plate in 2019.

Check out the probable line-ups for this Saturday’s confrontation below.

palm trees

Weverton, Gustavo Gómez, Felipe Melo and Luan; Mayke, Danilo, Zé Rafael and Piquerez; Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Flamengo

Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; William Aaron and Andreas Pereira; Éverton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique; Gabriel. Technician: Renato Gaucho