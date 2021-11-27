WHO declares B.1.1.529 as ‘concerning variant’ and names ‘micron’ | Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the B.1.1.529 as a “ worry variant ” and chose as name “ omicron “. With this classification, the new variant was placed in the same group of versions of the coronavirus that already impacted the progression of the pandemic: alpha, beta, gamma and delta (read more below about variant ratings).

Omicron was originally discovered in South Africa. It is considered to be of concern as it has 50 mutations, with more than 30 in the “spike” protein (the “key” the virus uses to enter cells and which is the target of most vaccines against Covid-19).

It is not yet known whether it is more transmissible or more lethal: WHO itself says it will take weeks to better understand the behavior of the variant.

At least 9 countries and/or territories have announced restrictions on flights from African nations due to B.1.1,529 to date.

The B.1.1529 variant was first reported to the WHO on 24 November 2021 by South Africa. The epidemiological situation in the country has been characterized by three peaks of reported cases, the last with the delta variant.

In recent weeks, coronavirus infections have increased abruptly, which coincides with the detection of the new variant B.1.1529. The first confirmed case of B.1.1529 was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021.

According to WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are of concern.

“Preliminary evidence suggests a high risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other versions of the coronavirus. The number of B.1.1,529 cases appears to be growing in most provinces in South Africa,” says WHO.

Classification of variants

WHO classifies the variants of the new coronavirus into 3 categories: VOC (variant of concern), VOI (variant of interest) and VUM (variant under monitoring). Are they:

YOU (variants of concern): alpha (first detected in UK), beta (detected in South Africa), gamma (in Brazil also known as P.1), delta (in India) and omicron (also detected in South Africa);

(variants of concern): alpha (first detected in UK), beta (detected in South Africa), gamma (in Brazil also known as P.1), delta (in India) and omicron (also detected in South Africa); VOI (variants of interest): lambda (first detected in Peru) and mu (in Colombia);

(variants of interest): lambda (first detected in Peru) and mu (in Colombia); VUM (variants under monitoring): 7 strains that are not named after letters of the Greek alphabet

Virologist Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, who announced the discovery of the new variant on Thursday (25), says that B.1.1.529 carries an “unusual constellation of mutations” and it is “very different” from other types that have been around.

“This variant surprised us, it took a big leap in evolution [e traz] many more mutations than we expected,” says Oliveira, who is Brazilian. But it is too early to say how transmissible or dangerous the variant is — and its effect on vaccines already developed.