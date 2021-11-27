Who is the biggest in Brazil for Uruguayans? Fans elect their favorite teams before the Libertadores final

ESPN.com.br listened to Uruguayan fans through the streets of Montevideo to find out who, in their view, is the biggest team in Brazil at the moment

Current two-time Brazilian champion and behind the second title of the Libertadores Conmebol in three years, the Flamengo is, in the view of several Uruguayans, the biggest team in Brazil.

In Montevideo to cover the Libertadores final between Flamengo and palm trees , which will be broadcast live from FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+, O ESPN.com.br went to the city streets to listen to the Uruguayan fans.

The Rio team was not unanimous, but it won most of the votes. And for several different reasons: the size of the crowd, the quality of the cast, the achievements of Zico and also for having De Arrascaeta, a star in the Uruguayan national team and Flamengo.

Other Brazilian teams were also remembered: Guild, Corinthians, São Paulo and also the International, coincidentally or not the only one who has a Uruguayan coach in charge (Diego Aguirre, including quoted to assume the selection).

See the opinion of all Uruguayans heard by the report in the video above!