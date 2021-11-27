WHO names new strain of Africa Omicron: “Worry variant”

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified, this Friday (26/11), the B.1.1.529 variant of the new coronavirus, identified in Africa, as a Variant of Concern (VOC), which means that its emergence should put countries on alert.

At a closed-door meeting in Geneva to discuss the emergence of the variant, it was agreed that it will be called Omicron. The name is in reference to the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

According to the WHO Technical Advisory Group, “preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other VOCs.”

“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are worrying,” the international agency said in a statement.

Learn how the coronavirus attacks the human body:

Concern Variants

The WHO has classified the coronavirus variants into two groups: those of interest and those of concern.

Variants of concern have characteristics that can change the course of the pandemic, such as increasing the transmissibility of the virus, making it more virulent, or threatening known control measures such as available vaccines and drugs.

New cases of Omicron

In recent weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases has increased significantly in South Africa, coinciding with the detection of the B.1.1,529 variant.

“There are a number of studies underway, and the technical advisory group will continue to evaluate this variant. WHO will communicate new findings to Member States and the public as needed,” the international agency said.

Omicron Cases

The first cases of the variant were identified in Botswana, a southern African country, on 11 November. Three days later, new occurrences took place in South Africa.

South African scientists have confirmed about 100 cases of the variant in the country, mainly in Gauteng province, the most populous in the nation.

Hong Kong confirmed the notification related to a person who had traveled to Africa and whose test was positive.

This Friday (26/11), the Ministry of Health of Israel confirmed the first case in the country. The patient had returned from Malawi, a country located in East Africa. Two other people who arrived from abroad are under observation. All three individuals had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

virus mutations

The new strain has more than 50 mutations, 32 of them located in the Spike protein, part that the coronavirus uses to enter human cells and reproduce in the body. The number is nearly double those identified on the Delta variant.

According to Ravi Gupta, professor of microbiology at the University of Cambridge, some of the mutations in the new variant are associated with resistance to neutralizing antibodies, which could indicate the possibility of the virus escaping the action of vaccines. “It certainly appears to be a significant concern,” Gupta told The Guardian newspaper.

The scientific community has considered B.1.1.529 to be one of the most complex variants and, to assess its potential for transmissibility and lethality, as well as vaccine resistance, further studies will need to be carried out.