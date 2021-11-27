WHO names new variant of Omicron coronavirus

(Getty Images)

(ANSA) – The World Health Organization (WHO) classified as “worrying” the B.1.1.529 variant of the coronavirus, identified in Africa, and decided to name it Omicron, the organization said on Friday (26).

The technical name was released after an urgent meeting convened by the WHO Covid-19 working group.

Classification of the new mutation as a “variant of concern” (VOC) is a warning measure about the possible effects the strain may have on the course of the pandemic.

B.1.1.529 was first reported in Botswana, southern Africa, last November 24th. “This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern,” the WHO said in a statement.

“Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other VOCs,” the organization added.

Currently, Alpha (B.1.1.7), from the United Kingdom, Beta (B.1.351), from South Africa, Delta (B.1.617.2), from India, the Gamma ( P.1), from Brazil, and B.1.1.529, from Botswana.

In publication in the twitter, WHO technical leader for Covid-19 issues, Maria van Kerkhove, called for the expansion of epidemiological surveillance and genetic sequencing of the samples.

