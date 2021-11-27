Why a biopsychosocial assessment of disability? – 11/26/2021

Historically, issues related to people with disabilities have always been heavily influenced by the health area. The definition, diagnosis and referrals were under the responsibility of professionals oriented to the clinical aspect, to the impediments that are in the person, which can be physical, intellectual, sensory, etc. This is what is called the medical model of disability.

This concept was in force until the mid-2000s, when the UN published the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. This document is currently considered the main framework of guidelines and recommendations for the member states of the United Nations and brings a new definition, generating a great rupture in perspective and vision. According to the Convention, disability is the result of a combination of two interrelated factors: firstly, the clinical impediments I mentioned – which were already being considered by the medical model – and, secondly, the barriers to around people, who permeate architecture, means of transport, schools and, above all, our attitude. In short, disability is no longer a static condition and becomes a relational condition, which depends on the volume of obstacles that surround the person. It’s no use equipping a wheelchair user with the latest technologies, for example, if public spaces do not respect the expected accessibility standards.

In this sense, how to establish an evaluation mechanism that dialogues with this definition? This is where the need arises to develop and implement a new model, which goes beyond the clinical analysis carried out by physicians and also contemplates the wide range of obstacles mentioned. In response to this demand, the creation of an assessment has been discussed, conducted by a multidisciplinary team, capable of covering not only impediments in the functions or structures of the body (biological factor), but also the conditions of autonomy, psychological factors and, mainly, the imposed barriers (socio-environmental factor).

It is worth remembering that data are essential inputs for the production of research and public policies capable of efficiently promoting impacts. The biopsychosocial assessment represents a fundamental tool for all official bodies to approach disability in the same way, so that the available data are consistent. In addition, the assessment will recognize who is or is not a recipient of affirmative policies, such as quotas, tax exemption, income transfer programs such as the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), retirement, etc. It is clear that its creation is far from trivial and requires a democratic and quality debate. In racial matters, it is now agreed that the method of assessment is self-declaration, complemented, if necessary, by the opinion of committees that assess aspects of the phenotype (the person’s appearance) to avoid possible fraud. However, to reach this result there was intense social discussion. This is what is going on in the movements of people with disabilities.

According to Ana Cláudia Mendes de Figueiredo, who represented the National Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Conade) in discussions on the subject in recent years, having a unified model of biopsychosocial assessment is a premise for us to advance in the inclusion and social participation of disabled people. At the same time, it warns of the need to align the instrument with the aforementioned UN Convention. Otherwise, the mechanism can be manipulated to marginalize people and violate rights. In the words of Izabel Maior, an exponent in the field, “The assessment of disability in the country must have, above all, ethical and social justice precepts in order to properly elect the recipients of the various public policies.”

The Federal Government is expected to disclose the instrument that will be adopted in Brazil in the coming weeks. We hope that it is in tune with the social model of disability, in order to play in favor of equity.