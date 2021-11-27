Why does hunger go away when we go without food for a long time? – 11/27/2021

There are those who fight a real battle against time to handle so many tasks. Because of the rush, we are often unable to eat at the usual time —or when hunger strikes— and the hours go by.

For some people, going without food for a long time can lead to nausea, dizziness, headache, and malaise—usually symptoms related to hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar). However, there are people who completely lose their appetite when an hour or two passes from their usual eating time.

go without hunger to to jump a meal is very individual and does not necessarily mean that the body does not need to eat. Lack of hunger actually happens in some people because the body has energy reserves.

When we are fed, glucose (sugar, which gives energy) remains high in the blood. On the other hand, if we don’t eat for a long time, it starts to fall. In these cases, the body needs to turn to glucose, which is stored in the liver and muscles, in the form of glycogen for energy — a process called glycogenolysis.

Imagine that you have a light meal for dinner. When skipping breakfast and exercising normally, without eating anything, the body continues to use up circulating glucose.

Now, if you cut carbs at dinner and go without eating until lunchtime the next day, the body will have to use up its fat (energy) stores more because there has been little food intake. By depleting the store of glucose, the body starts burning fat to generate energy (ketosis).

“Those who do intermittent fasting or diet low carb is left with little store of glucose in the body. In these people, the gluconeogenesis it happens easier, it doesn’t need 8 hours to happen — 2 or 3 hours without eating anything is enough”, explains Andressa Heimbecher Soares, endocrinologist, member of the SBEM-SP (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism).

How does energy storage work?

Fats are stored in the adipose tissue and constitute around 85% of the energy sources stored in the body, proteins around 14% and carbohydrates (sugars) only 1%, the latter being preferred sources of energy.

But for these stores to be effectively utilized, the body needs to break down glycogen and turn it into glucose, as well as break down proteins to make them amino acids, in addition to reducing fats to fatty acids.

This process is necessary so that we have the substrates (molecules) that can be used by cells. They are essential for us to maintain our basic routine, such as working, studying and walking around—when we are not fed, whether for a little or a long time.

This balance of energy sources is regulated by the interaction of two very important hormones: insulin and glucagon. These hormones are responsible for regulating the metabolism of glucose, fatty acids and proteins. In short, due to these mechanisms, it is possible to tolerate and reduce the feeling of hunger. But it is worth saying that the feeling of lack of appetite goes beyond them.

“Food intake is clearly controlled by a set of cognitive, emotional and reward factors. It includes the central nervous system (hypothalamus), digestive system, endocrine system and sensory nerves, which together are responsible for short- and long-term appetite control. term”, explains Virgínia Fernandes, an endocrinologist at the HUWC-UFC (Walter Cantídio University Hospital of the Federal University of Ceará) and a professor at the same university.

In other words, hunger is a subjective circumstance, so it is not possible to say that everyone will continue to feel hungry when skipping a meal, or that hunger will go away exactly after a certain amount of time. Each organism responds in a way.

Fasting must always be guided by a specialized professional Image: iStock

Is not being hungry a problem?

In the short term, loss of appetite is not a problem. It can often be a momentary reaction caused by common circumstances such as the flu, malaise, stress, the use of medication or even the previous meal.

“In the past, there was the idea that one had to eat every three hours. Today, we know that it is not necessarily. There are people who can make fasting windows and adapt very well”, says Fernanda Victor, an endocrinologist at Hospital Nossa Senhora das Neves, from Clínica Nativite in João Pessoa (PB) and columnist for Live well.

Experts remember, however, that fasting must always be guided by a specialized professional.

Delaying meals can create the practice of “snacking” all day, or overeating at the next meal—increasing the risk of weight gain.

In more severe cases, eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia can also develop, as the person starts to ignore the needs of his body, wanting to eat less and less.

Therefore, the ideal is to organize your routine and respect the planned times for eating meals.