With 303 deaths in 24 hours, Brazil regains stability in the moving average of daily deaths per Covid | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (26) 303 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total of deaths reaching 614,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 227 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -13% and points trend of stability.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

1 of 5 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (20): 196

Sunday (21): 201

Monday (22): 208

Tuesday (23): 231

Wednesday (24): 217

Thursday (25): 217

Friday (26): 227

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

five states had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours: AC, AP, MS, RO and RR.

the states of Espírito Santo, Maranhão and Ceará did not release their data until 8 pm this Friday.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,066,389 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 10,781 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 9,289 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -18% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 614,000

614,000 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 303

303 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 227 (variation in 14 days: %)

227 (variation in 14 days: %) Total confirmed cases: 22,066,389

22,066,389 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 10,781

10,781 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 9,289 (variation in 14 days: %)

On the rise (7 states): RR, RO, AP, SE, AM, PB and PE

RR, RO, AP, SE, AM, PB and PE Falling (9 states): GO, BA, AL, AC, MT, RN, SP, PA and PI

GO, BA, AL, AC, MT, RN, SP, PA and PI Falling (7 states plus the DF): TO, SC, RJ, MS, RS, DF, MG and PR

TO, SC, RJ, MS, RS, DF, MG and PR Did not disclose (3 states): CE, ES and MA

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that 132,323,656 people took the second dose or single dose of vaccines, the number that represents 62.03% of the population.

158,650,689 people, What represents 74.37% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines. The booster dose was applied in 15,638,559 people (7.33% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, they are 306.612.904 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 5 states with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 States with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

3 out of 5 states with stable deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/g1 States with deaths in stability — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

4 out of 5 States with falling deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/g1 States with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

ES: the state did not release the data until 8 pm. Considering data released on Thursday (25), it was -14%

MG: -32%

RJ: -20%

SP: -4%

DF: -30%

GO: +5%

MS: -20%

MT: 0%

AC: 0%

AM: +50%

AP: +200%

PA: -10%

RO: +200%

RR: +450%

TO: -18%

AL: 0%

BA: +4%

EC: the state did not release the data until 8 pm. Considering data released on Thursday (25), it was +32%

MA: the state did not release the data until 8 pm. Considering data released on Thursday (25), it was +9%

PB: +40%

PE: +29%

PI: -13%

RN: -4%

SE: +50%

