With a high number of cases and hospitalizations by Covid-19, New York State issues a ‘disaster emergency’ declaration

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued a “disaster emergency” statement as the state registers a sharp rise in new Covid-19-related cases and admissions. The measure allows the local Health Department to limit procedures considered non-essential and non-urgent in medical facilities, so that patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus receive immediate treatment.

“We continue to see warning signs about highs [de casos] from Covid in winter, and although the new Ômicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it is coming. Today, I signed an executive order to help the Health Department increase hospital capacity ahead of potential spikes,” wrote Hochul on Twitter.

According to the governor, the action will allow the state to buy essential supplies to fight the pandemic more efficiently. She even appealed for the population to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Get vaccinated and get your booster as soon as you can,” wrote the governor.

The government action takes place at a time when all regions of the state register a sharp rise in the number of cases. According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), compiled by the New York Times, the moving average for the past fourteen days was, on Thursday, 6,666 cases daily, while the average of hospitalizations is 2,846. Also on Thursday, 32 deaths were recorded, down 14% from 14 days ago.

Despite the warning represented by the increase in cases and hospitalizations, and the potential risk represented by the omicron variant, the governor highlights the high adherence of the local population to vaccination. According to the CDC, 90.3% of the adult residents of the state have received at least one dose of the available vaccines, and 80.5% have already completed the vaccination cycle. Among the total population, 77.5% of people received at least one dose, and 68.2% completed the cycle.

Hochul also took the opportunity to ask parents and guardians to vaccinate children between 5 and 11 years old — since the beginning of November, the CDC has released the application of doses by Pfizer for this age group.

“Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and Thanksgiving break is the perfect time to vaccinate your youngest children,” he wrote.

The decision of the New York government comes as the US returns to record a considerable increase in Covid-19 infections: on Thursday, the moving average of cases was around 91,000 daily infections, while that of deaths it was 1,066. As for vaccination, 69.9% of Americans received at least one dose, while 59.5% have already completed the cycle.