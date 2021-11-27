With a new record of cases, Germany exceeds 100,000 killed by Covid-19

More than 100,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic, informed the Robert Koch Institute of the federal government on Thursday (25), after counting 351 new deaths. The institute also registered 75,961 new infections, a new daily record for the first economy in the euro zone, which is experiencing an unprecedented upsurge of contamination. The moving average (last seven days) reached a maximum peak of 419.7 infections per 100,000 inhabitants and health authorities fear the saturation of the health network.

Hospitals warn that ICU beds are running out and that nearly 4,000 are currently occupied by coronavirus patients. Given the situation, some hospitals in the south and east of the country have already started to transfer patients to other regions. “In certain regions, hospitals are already facing ‘acute overload’ that requires the transfer of patients,” warned Gernot Marx, president of the German Federation of Intensive Care Doctors.

The pandemic is the main challenge for the future government, which must assume power in December and will be formed by social democrats, greens and liberals. “The situation is dire,” admitted Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic leader who will succeed conservative Angela Merkel as Germany’s future chancellor.

Several regions have again put in place tough restrictions to contain the fourth wave of the coronavirus, the most serious in the country. Scholz indicated that Germany must “study a possible extension” of the vaccination obligation currently in force in the army and health facilities.

Coronavirus has spread across Europe, which is currently the region of the world most affected by the pandemic. There were more than 2.5 million cases and almost 30,000 deaths in one week.

Countries that have already surpassed 100,000 deaths by Covid: USA, 775,000 deaths; Brazil, 613 thousand; India, 466 thousand; Mexico, 292,000; Russia, 262 thousand; Peru, 200 thousand; United Kingdom, 144 thousand; Indonesia, 143,000; Italy, 133 thousand, Iran, 129 thousand; Colombia, 128 thousand; France, 119 thousand; Argentina, 116 thousand; Germany, 110,119 thousand.

Vaccination below expectations

The situation is more serious in countries with lower than expected vaccination rates against Covid-19, such as in Germany and neighboring Austria, where the government has resumed population confinement (the fourth since the beginning of the pandemic).

The rate of the fully vaccinated population in Germany is 67% below that of other European countries such as Portugal (87%), Spain (80%), Italy (72%) and France (69%), according to data from “Our World in Data ”.

But the percentage of Germans immunized is similar to that of the United Kingdom (67%) and the European Union average (66%) and higher than that of Austria (64%) and countries like Brazil (60%) and the United States (57% ).

Saxony, a state in the northeast of the country that has the lowest vaccination rate (57%), became on Thursday the first German region to register a weekly number of confirmed cases above 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Covid-19 in Europe

The European department of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday (25) that Covid-19 could cause 700,000 deaths on the continent until March. The WHO attributes the new wave in Europe to the proliferation of the delta variant, insufficient coverage of vaccination and a relaxation of restrictions.

Although 67% of EU residents are fully vaccinated, differences between countries are notorious: only 24% of Bulgarians took both doses, against 87% of Portuguese.

Several countries are tightening the restriction measures, and they have sparked protests – some violent – ​​in countries like Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Measures against the virus

At the moment, the future coalition is ruling out adopting a national lockdown in Germany and is betting on the use of the vaccination certificate in transport and on the restriction of access of non-vaccinated people to certain places.

Angela Merkel’s government, of which the Social Democrats are already part, extended until April 2022 aid for companies affected by closures and falling income due to the pandemic.