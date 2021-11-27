With an injury, Martinelli remains out at Fluminense against Atlético-MG; André and Nonato are available again | Rio de Janeiro

Coach Marcão will have returns and absences for this Sunday’s game, against Atlético-MG, at 4 pm, at Mineirão, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The main return is for André, who served a suspension against Inter, last Wednesday, and was replaced by Wellington. Nonato is also available again, who was unable to play in the last match due to contract – as he is loaned to Fluminense by the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

He can be an option for the tricolor midfield, as Martinelli remains out of combat since he felt his left thigh against América-MG. The injury, in fact, was more serious than expected and the defensive midfielder will not play again this season. Nonato will dispute position with Calegari, who made a good performance playing through the middle.

Another embezzler is Nino, also with an injury to his left thigh. The defender is one more that is unlikely to play again this season. With that, the starting duo should continue with Luccas Claro and David Braz.

Marcao has not yet defined the team that will take to the field this Sunday. He has yet another activity, this Saturday morning, at CT Carlos Castilho, to define the team that will face Atlético-MG. After the training, the tricolor delegation leaves in the afternoon for Belo Horizonte.

For now, a likely lineup for Fluminense is: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, David Braz and Marlon; André, Calegari (Nonato) and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred.

