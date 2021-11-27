With investments of more than R$400 billion, Petrobras announces 15 new oil platforms to go into production in the next five years

Metallurgists under construction at the shipbuilding yard in

Great news for shipbuilding and onshore and offshore workers! The Brazilian oil giant expands investments and announces 15 new oil platforms until 2026.

Petrobras informed in a relevant fact to the market that its Board of Directors approved last Wednesday (11/24), the Strategic Plan for the 2022-2026 five-year period (PE 2022-26). Over the next five years, the company forecasts investments of US$ 68 billion, an amount 24% higher than the same period of the previous plan, in addition to 15 new oil platforms to go into production, also in the next five years.

“Petrobras maintains its consistent strategy of focusing on projects with full potential to generate resources and contributions to Brazilian society. We prioritize transforming resources into wealth for the country at the same time that we follow the sustainable path for the energy transition. We have expanded our investment forecast for the coming years and we do this with extreme responsibility and diligence in the allocation of resources”, highlights the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna.

US$ 57 billion will be invested between 2022 and 2026 in the area of ​​exploration and production of oil and gas

In the E&P segment, US$ 57 billion will be invested between 2022 and 2026. For the period, 15 new platforms are expected to come into operation in six fields, with a change in the strategy of hiring self-chartered units in some of the projects.

The premise highlighted in the past plan of resilience of the E&P investment portfolio was maintained, so that all projects considered are economically viable in an oil price scenario of US$ 35 per barrel in the medium and long term. This premise reinforces Petrobras’ focus on competitive assets in accelerated transition scenarios.

The estimated oil and gas production for 2022 and 2026, respectively, are 2.7 and 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Petrobras confirmed investments in the Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc), in the Santos Terminal, in GasLub and UTG in Itaboraí

In the Refining area, Petrobras will invest US$6.1 billion over the next five years, with US$1.5 billion in the integration between the Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc) and GasLub Itaboraí, for the production of high-quality by-products and base oils, in order to take advantage of the growing demand in the lubricant market.

Another relevant project foreseen in the plan is the completion of the second unit of the Abreu e Lima Refinery (Rnest), with investments of US$ 1 billion, enabling the expansion of its production from 115 thousand to 260 thousand barrels per day (bpd) in 2027.

For Marketing and Logistics, the investment of US$ 1.8 billion is mainly intended for operational continuity, focused on an increasingly competitive environment, with emphasis on the mandatory investments to be allocated at the Santos Terminal, due to the auction of area carried out recently.

The investment of US$ 1 billion planned for the Gas and Energy area mainly includes the completion of the Itaboraí Gas Treatment Unit (UTG), which is expected to start operating in 2022, in addition to maintenance and scheduled shutdowns of the assets.

The state-owned company wants to be the best energy company in generating value, with a focus on oil and gas, sustainability, safety, respect for people and the environment

Petrobras’ vision, in the approved plan, is “to be the best energy company in generating value, with a focus on oil and gas, sustainability, safety, respect for people and the environment”.

The inclusion of sustainability in the vision is reflected in the investment of US$ 2.8 billion to reduce and mitigate emissions, including investments in operational efficiency incorporated in projects to mitigate emissions (scopes 1 and 2), bioproducts (renewable diesel and biokerosene from aviation) and research and development.

All these projects will contribute to the ambition announced in September by Petrobras to achieve neutrality of greenhouse gas emissions from operations under its control, within a period compatible with that established by the Paris Agreement.

Petrobras also has a strategy to use its innovative potential to generate decarbonization solutions and new lines of business. In this sense, investments in the area of ​​Digital Transformation and Innovation in the order of US$ 1.6 billion are planned for the period of PE 2022-26, with a focus on efficiency, environmental compliance, operational safety and commitments to sustainability.

The plan reinforces the importance of a strong, healthy and resource-generating Petrobras

All projects provided for in the Plan will be executed following the best governance and compliance practices. The company reaffirms its commitment to adopting a governance model that allows for a balance between efficiency and control; and promote an environment of reference in ethics and transparency, consolidating a culture of integrity among employees and with zero tolerance for fraud and corruption.

Today, the company acts with integrity and its decisions consolidate its financial health as well as ensure the company’s sustainability.

“This plan reinforces the importance of a strong, healthy and resource-generating Petrobras. In 2021, more than R$220 billion is estimated between taxes and taxes collected and dividends paid to the Union and other federative entities. We are going to generate more and more resources that are not retained in the company’s cash, but are returned to society in the form of taxes, dividends and investments, with a multiplier effect on the generation of jobs and on the growth of the Brazilian economy. In the horizon of the plan, payments of government participation, taxes and dividends to the Federal Government are foreseen, representing approximately 58% of our operating cash flow. This means that a large part of the cash generation from our operations returns to our biggest shareholder, which is the Brazilian State”, concludes President Silva e Luna.