With the right to “Lei da Ex” and two turns, Osasco beats Sesi-Bauru in the tie-break for the Superliga | volleyball

In the tie-break, Osasco beat Sesi-Bauru by 3 to 2 (partials of 25/22 , 19/25 , 23/25 , 25/21 and 15/9 ), this Friday night, at José Liberatti gym, in a game valid for the first phase of the women’s Superliga.

The game was marked by the great performance of the outside hitter Tifanny, with 27 points against the former team, finishing as the highest scorer. For Sesi-Bauru, the North American opponent Nia Reed was the one who scored the most, with 24. The Viva Vôlei Trophy, for best player of the match, went to pointer Carla, from Osasco, who scored 16 points.

Tifanny scored 27 points against the former team and led Osasco's victory over Sesi-Bauru — Photo: Divulgação/@carol_fotografia

With the victory, Osasco goes to 16 points and remains in third place in the competition. Sesi-Bauru adds one point and reaches 14, ending the round in the G-4 in fourth position.

Osasco returns to the court on December 10, a Friday, at 9 pm, against Valinhos, again at José Liberatti. Sesi-Bauru’s next appointment is on December 6th, Monday, at 20:00, against Minas, in Belo Horizonte.

As expected, the game started very balanced, with Osasco alternating between points converted and given in their attacks. Sesi-Bauru took a while to score in their own attacks, but managed to open up four of them in the middle of the period, building the first most comfortable advantage of the match so far. The hosts, however, sought the difference and turned the scoreboard with authority to win the partial by 25-22.

Visitors continued to take advantage of opponents’ mistakes and make them their main way of scoring. Thus, the interior team returned to establish a four-point advantage. This time, the commanded by Rubinho did not give space to the opponent’s recovery and, making the block work, tied the match by winning the set by 25 to 19.

The game was very disputed and marked by two turns, but in the end, the hosts prevailed — Photo: Divulgação/@carol__fotografia

Sesi-Bauru started the third period very well and forced Luizomar de Moura to ask for time twice to try to fix up Osasco’s house. Even so, the visitors remained in control of the match, managing the difference built from the start, even putting nine points ahead. Impressively, Osasco sought a draw, but Sesi-Bauru managed to regain the lead and close the partial with a victory by 25-23.

The fourth period was the most balanced, with neither team managing to establish an advantage of more than two points most of the time. With a lot of alternation of leadership, Osasco managed to break up on the scoreboard in the decisive straight and take the game to the tie-break by winning the period by 25-21.