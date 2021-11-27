Without many chances at Corinthians, Adson meets Thiago Heleno again after a move that hurt his knee

Corinthians returns to the field next Sunday afternoon, when it hosts Athletico-PR at the Neo Química Arena. The clash will mark the reunion of midfielder Adson with defender Thiago Heleno, responsible for the entry that injured the young man from Alvinegra base and kept him away from the pitch for over a month.

On August 22, Timão beat their rival from Paraná at Arena da Baixada by 1-0, for the 17th round, in a duel in the first round. Adson was in your fifth game in a row as the starting lineup for Sylvinho’s team, coming from the match against Ceará, in which he had scored two goals.

The midfielder’s good moment was interrupted by an entry by Thiago Heleno, 47 into the second half. The defender arrived soloing in a split in midfield, hitting the Corinthians player and being expelled by the referee. With a trauma to his leg, Adson defrauded Timão in the next five games, against Grêmio, Juventude, Atlético-GO, América-MG and Palmeiras, returning to the list of related against Red Bull Bragantino, on October 2nd.

In that game, he left the bench 30 minutes into the second half, and was also used in the final stage of the following three matches, against Bahia, Sport and Fluminense. In the derby against São Paulo, Adson made his debut for the starting lineup.

Since the Majestic, Timon has played eight matches and the midfielder entered only one of them, against Chapecoense, 36 in the second half. Against Ceará, in the last round, Adson completed his sixth game as a reserve not used by Sylvinho.

Corinthians and Athletico-PR meet again at 4 pm this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship. The club has already released the ticket prices for the match.

See more at: Adson, Campeonato Brasileiro and Medical Department.