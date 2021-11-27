World Cup: South American representative will face Asian team in recap | world Cup

On the same day that it defined the clashes of the European teams that are still fighting for a place in the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar, FIFA also held the draw for the continental repechage, with games to be held on June 13 and 14 of the year next.

+ Only one can go to the Cup: Italy and Portugal fall in the same key as the European play-off

There was a change in format. There are still four countries fighting for two spots, but there will no longer be the traditional round-trip matches. Representatives from South America, Central and North America, Asia and Oceania will face each other in unique matches in a neutral field, precisely in the host country. See how the switching turned out:

South America x Asia

Central and North America x Oceania

Peru currently ranks fifth in the Conmebol qualifiers, which has only two representatives already guaranteed: Brazil and Argentina. At the moment, Ecuador and Colombia are in the group that advances directly, but Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay are also alive in the dispute.

1 of 1 Peruvian national team currently ranks fifth in the South American qualifiers, which gives place in the repechage — Photo: SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA / AFP The Peruvian national team currently occupies fifth place in the South American qualifiers, which gives place in the repechage — Photo: SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA / AFP

In the Asian qualifiers, the third-placed teams from the third stage groups still face off to see who will compete in the play-off. Today, this confrontation would be between the United Arab Emirates (group A) and Australia (group B). Iran, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Japan would be classified directly, but there are still four rounds left.

By Concacaf, the selection of Panama, placed fourth, would be in the repechage today. Newcomer in 2018, the country has the same score as Mexico, but has a disadvantage in the tie-breaking criteria. Canada and the United States occupy the top positions. Costa Rica, Jamaica, El Salvador and Honduras have remote chances with six rounds to go.

Due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Oceania qualifiers haven’t even started to be played yet. They are expected to take place in March 2022, in Qatar, functioning as a test event. There are 11 countries looking for a job: New Zealand, Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Fiji, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga and Cook Islands.

+ See the list of qualified teams for the 2022 World Cup