‘Worse Than Tonic’ · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will once again foot the bill for Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) quarrels in In Times of the Emperor. Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will be in charge of transforming the housewife’s life into hell during the Paraguayan War (1864-1870). “I thought no one could be worse than Tonico [Alexandre Nero]”, the young woman will complain in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The deputy only signed up as one of the country’s volunteers to get closer to Pedro (Selton Mello) in the brochure by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. He will set up a kidnapping to deliver the monarch on a platter to Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) and, with the general’s support, become Brazil’s new bigwig.

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero, however, is not going to give Dolores a teaspoon even in the middle of an armed conflict. He will put Zayla inside his house to watch over and torment the woman in the scenes that will be shown from the next Thursday (2).

Full of herself, the seamstress will insist on humiliating Dolores and forbidding Pilar’s visits while Tonico is away. “Want to come with me to the studio? Better than being locked in the house”, will say the shrew, when she sees Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) with a frown.

“One piece of advice: try to get used to my presence. This war can take a while”, will needling the character of Heslaine Vieira. “I can’t, I have a class with Mr. Nélio [João Pedro Zappa]”, will answer the Bahia.

“If you’d rather listen to that little voice than go to the studio to see the fashions, you’re a goner. And your little sister? Is she coming here? Or are you going to meet her?” for the lover.

“No. Not today. I’ll stay at home. Trapped. I’ll finish this embroidery,” Dolores will add, growing angrier. “This is awful,” the dressmaker will imply, full of debauchery.

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in the six o’clock soap opera

Saved by the bell

Zayla won’t step on Dolores anymore because of the knock on the door and won’t even control herself when she sees Nélio. “If they were other people, I would say to have fun. But with you, it’s impossible to think of anything that resembles fun”, the princess of Little Africa will shoot, already on her way out.

Daphne Bozaski’s character will swallow her tears as she is comforted by the lawyer. “I thought no one could be worse than Tonico. But she’s working hard,” he’ll snort.

“Calm down, this is very close to coming to an end. I have great news. I found a letter that could serve to incriminate you”, will reveal Bernardinho’s brother (Gabriel Fuentes), to cheer her up.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

