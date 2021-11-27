Xiaomi 11T Pro shows advantages in screen analysis and surpasses iPhone 12 and Xperia 1 III in DxOMark

The Xiaomi 11T Pro marked the extinction of the “Mi” brand on the Chinese manufacturer’s smartphones and brought a cost-effective set to the public, standing out in previous reviews of its camera set. This Thursday (25), DxOMark published the test results with the model screen and pointed out its pros and cons. The cell phone got an overall score of 87, which places its name above good rivals such as the Sony Xperia 1 III (86), iPhone 12 (85) and ASUS ROG Phone 5 (82). Furthermore, the Xiaomi 11T Pro tied with the top of the line Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, but was unable to stand out against the OnePlus 9 Pro (89) or iPhone 13 mini (90).

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and FHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) distributed in a stretched aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen features a hole dedicated to the front camera that allows for better use of area than notches. The biggest advantage of this flagship is display fidelity — in multiple use cases, the colors are natural and do not deviate to alien tones. Furthermore, the brightness is well managed in different light conditions and has no noticeable flickering. The fluidity of the 120 Hz panel allows for smooth transitions and rare drops in frame rate per second. Although it is a good alternative to more expensive competitors, the Xiaomi 11T Pro can fall short under sun exposure, losing most detail in scenes with extreme lighting. When playing videos in HDR10, darker tones also lose detail and you can see a slight shift to green.





The image below demonstrates the good brightness balance of the Chinese model compared to Xiaomi Mi 11, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and OPPO Reno 5 Pro, respectively:

In bright sunlight, the screen’s readability is impaired by its erroneous tone mapping, causing details to be lost and causing totally inefficient color rendering. See the images below:

Under the most favorable conditions, the color accuracy impresses DxOMark testers. The diagram below shows the instrument’s tone deviation in the DCI-P3 range. The circles represent the target color that should be rendered by the screen; the arrows point to the tone the display has rendered. In most cases, the difference is imperceptible:

The contrast isn’t perfectly tuned, but the brightness is well matched in HDR10 content. The image below shows that this superiority is significant against the aforementioned rivals:

DxOMark reckons that the noticeable presence of ghosting touches on the screen — especially in the areas closest to the edges — isn’t able to overshadow one of the Xiaomi 11T Pro’s biggest highlights: the effect attenuation aliasing, which makes objects display jagged outlines. See the approximation below.









The portal concluded that the Xiaomi 11T Pro has a “respectable” score for its price segment and highlights its versatility. With a suggested retail price of US$ 699 (~R$ 3,900), the smartphone attracts different audiences — from casual users to gamers — with a value advantage against the Mi 11, which sells for US$ 799 (~ R$ 4,450).

