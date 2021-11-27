Xiaomi hits 500 million users on the planet | Cell phone

Xiaomi this week celebrated the milestone of 500 million active users on MIUI, the graphical interface based on Android that is used in the brand’s cell phones. In the post, the Chinese manufacturer also recalled that, in 2010, its debut year, only 100 people used the system.
According to the website Android Headlines, Xiaomi reached 100 million MIUI users in August 2015, just five years after its debut. Since then, another 400 million people around the planet have become supporters of the Chinese manufacturer, which today has Apple and Samsung as its main competitors.
🔎 Which cell phone to buy in 2021? See models to monitor on Black Friday
Xiaomi celebrates more than 500 million active users — Photo: Playback/Weibo
Even with significant numbers, Xiaomi is still far from Apple, which in 2020 reached the milestone of one billion active users of the iOS operating system. Despite this, the Chinese manufacturer recently surpassed the apple brand to rank second among the best-selling cellphone brands on the planet, just behind Samsung.
Xiaomi has renowned cell phones that helped boost the brand in the market, such as the Mi 11 Ultra – also dubbed the “King of Android” – and the Xiaomi 11T Pro, rival to the iPhone 13, which recharges the battery in 17 minutes.
Recently, the manufacturer announced that it would abandon the Mi name on devices, which is already happening in new releases. In Brazil, the company currently has six stores across the country.
Mi 11 Ultra is also known as the ‘King of Android’ — Photo: Press Release/Xiaomi
The MIUI interface is currently at version 12.5, with an upgrade to MIUI 13 expected soon, which should be announced along with the long-awaited Xiaomi 12, the brand’s next premium phone. According to rumors, the new version will have optimizations such as a reduction in battery consumption and also in system memory usage.
With information from Sparrows News and Android Headlines
📝 Are Xiaomi phones good? Are they reliable? Join the TechTudo Forum conversation