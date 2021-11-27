“You’re seeing a lot of the Globe”, says Bolsonaro to supporter

In a meeting with supporters this Friday (26), President Jair Bolsonaro rejected the idea of ​​adopting restrictive measures for passengers coming from countries most affected by the corovairus pandemic. During the conversation, the president mocked a follower, worried about the situation, saying that he “is seeing a lot of Globo”.

In the video circulating on social networks, Bolsonaro says, referring to the new variant of the virus, initially detected in South Africa: “Another wave of covid is coming. Regrettable”. To which a supporter asks: “You should close the airports, not let anyone come from outside.” The president reacts by saying: “It’s coming, boy. What’s this crazy? What’s this crazy? Closing the airport won’t the virus enter? It’s already in here.”

Someone then says: “The virus will come from outside”. And Bolsonaro answers: “That doesn’t exist. I close the airport. From Paraguay no more flights come here, for example. Is that it?” One person answers: ‘From Europe.’ ‘Why Europe?’ asks the president. ‘Isn’t that where the pandemic is worse now?’ says the supporter. ‘You’re seeing a lot of Globo,’ says Bolsonaro. , I haven’t seen it”, says the president’s fan. “Guys, you have to learn to live with the virus, unfortunately”, he concludes.

To journalists, after an event at the Army’s Parachute Infantry Brigade, in Rio de Janeiro, the president adopted a similar tone. “Anything can happen. A new variant is a new virus. What to do? You have to prepare! Brazil cannot stand a new lockdown,” he said. “It’s no use getting scared, (it’s) facing reality,” he added.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) published a technical note today recommending that the government adopt measures to restrict travelers and flights from six African countries due to the identification of a new variant of the new coronavirus in South Africa. The countries mentioned by the agency are South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Several countries, including the United States, England, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan and the Philippines have already announced similar restrictions on travelers from South Africa.