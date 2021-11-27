Youth makes promotions to sell Jaconi and creates “certificate” for fans to leave work early | youth

Juventude published on its social networks a joke to further encourage the presence of fans at Alfredo Jaconi in the match against Bragantino, next Tuesday, at 19:00.

The club created a request for early release from working hours for supporters who wish to be at Alfredo Jaconi in the decisive duel for remaining in Serie A. A kind of “certificate”.

— We hereby inform you that the request for early departure from your office… is fair and extremely important for Esporte Clube Juventude. On November 30, 2021, we have a real decision against Red Bull Bragantino. However, the match is scheduled for 19:00 and we need the presence of all fans a little earlier, for the Jaconero Corridor, which will take place around 17:15 – the publication begins, which concludes:

— For the aforementioned reason, we reinforce the request for early departure to be released free of charge. Even if the employee in question is a partner, request one of the four tickets he had access to and come with Jaconi to support the team that represents Caxias do Sul, Serra Gaúcha and the Interior of the State in the A Series of the Brazilian Championship.

The post is another action designed by Juventude to fill Alfredo Jaconi in the duel against the São Paulo team. In addition, the direction opened the possibility for any current member to buy up to four tickets for R$ 5 each. The purchase must be made at sociojaconero.com.br until Sunday (28), at 6:30 pm, or while the batch of 5,000 tickets lasts. Tickets for non-members will cost R$ 20, also until Sunday, at 6:30 pm, at ticket.juventude.com.br.

