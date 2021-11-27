YouTuber will give $10K per multiplayer mod

The American influencer known as PointCrow, owner of a channel specializing in the The Legend of Zelda franchise, has launched an ambitious challenge. He promises to pay $10,000 to anyone who creates a mod that transforms The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in a multiplayer game.

The offer feels real enough (and the PointCrow channel is big enough to fund the prize). He even included a list of requirements and guidelines for anyone who wants to participate.

Among the rules: multiplayer must be playable anywhere on the map; the mod will have to be made freely available to anyone; and PointCrow itself has to receive access in advance in order to test it. He even demanded that the mod allow up to four players, but has now dropped it to two.

The deadline is perhaps the most unpredictable rule: the prize will only be awarded if the mod is released within 2 months of the continuation of Breath of the Wild, but so far Nintendo has not set an official date for the game. We only know that it will be in 2022.

And speaking of Nintendo, obviously none of this has the backing of the company – which has a reputation for hitting hard on “unofficial” fan-created projects. In other words: depending on Nintendo’s mood, even if they manage to create the multiplayer mod, it might not even see the light of day.

