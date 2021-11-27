Zayla catches Dolores with Nélio and puts the case at risk · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will catch Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) hugging Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and will put the couple’s romance at risk in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Hosted at the home of Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) as the politician’s official lover, the viper will not be off and will be on top of the lovebirds in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

After the villain goes to fight in the Paraguay War (1864-1870), the deputy’s advisor will find evidence to incriminate him from the December 8th chapter. The princess of Little Africa, however, will take advantage of her stay at the bad guy’s house to steal the good guy’s documents from Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials.

Upon discovering that the evidence to put the boss in jail has disappeared, Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) will despair and vent to Dolores. “There’s something telling me… Zayla? Tonico didn’t leave her in this house for nothing. She may have heard us talking, she was watching… That’s the devil in a skirt”, will opine Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski ).

“Tonico will find out that we were doing this to send him to jail”, the boy will despair. “We are lost”, will affirm the youngest of Eudoro (José Dumont), who will embrace the beloved. At that moment, the mistress of the owner of the newspaper O Berro will open the door and see the pair in a romantic moment.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

