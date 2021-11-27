Zema announces payment of part of the reward holiday: ‘Real gesture’ – Politics

Governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), said that the government managed to pay off this Friday (29/11) another part of the prize-free vacation for state employees. “Minas now has a real gesture,” wrote the governor.

The announcement was made through the government’s social networks. This month, 1,189 civil servants were benefited with legal actions and entered into an agreement with the State’s Attorney General.

The Government of Minas today paid off another part of the Frias-Prize of state employees who had been waiting for years to receive it. In this month, 1,189 civil servants were benefited with legal actions and entered into an agreement with the State’s Attorney General. %u2014 Romeu Zema (@RomeuZema) November 26, 2021

Of the 25,000 civil servants who were entitled to the payment of holiday bonuses, more than 15,000 have already received the benefit. The remainder will be scaled up to December 2022, following the order of publication of the retirement.

The payment of bonus holidays converted into species was halted in 2015 by the management of former governor Fernando Pimentel (PT). Of the total of BRL 701 million in arrears, approximately 80% corresponds to vacation holidays due until 2018.

Zema, in an effort to balance state accounts and settle inherited debts, resumed payments in 2019 for part of the public servants who had their retirement published throughout 2013 and 2014.

State employees are entitled to three months of free vacation for every five years of work. For award holidays acquired up to 2004, it is possible to convert the benefit into cash upon retirement.