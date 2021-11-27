Zidane? Pochettino? Leonardo finally appears and pinpoints who will be PSG coach

Leonardo, PSG’s football director, gave an interview to the agency AFP this Friday and spoke about Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane

After days and days of news and speculation about a possible change of command in PSG, with Mauricio Pochettino leaving (to the Manchester United) and Zinedine Zidane arriving at the Parque dos Príncipes, the sporting director of the French team, Leonardo, finally appeared.

In an interview with the agency AFP, the Brazilian stressed that the Paris board “do not want” that Pochettino left the club and stressed that at no time did the Argentine give any indication that he wanted to leave.

“We don’t want Pochettino to leave. He never asked to go, and no club contacted us about him,” assured Leonardo.

The manager also praised Zidane, who has been without a club since leaving the Real Madrid and has been singled out as the big favorite to take over at PSG if Pochettino leaves.

According to the Brazilian, however, there was no conversation on the subject with Zizou.

“We have a lot of respect for Zidane, for what he has done as a player and as a coach, but I can tell you very clearly: there was no contact and there was no meeting with him” he cried.

It is worth remembering that, last Wednesday, Pochettino was irritated when asked about a possible move to Manchester United.

He abandoned the interview he was giving to the Channel+, from France, saying just one sentence: “Goodbye, thank you”.