13 of 61 passengers with Covid in the Netherlands carry the omicron variant | World

“In our investigation, which is still ongoing, we have so far found 13 cases of the omicron variant,” the National Institutes of Health said in a statement.

The group of infected passengers arrived in the country on two flights from South Africa, on Friday (26). On Saturday they underwent further tests. All are in isolation.

The Netherlands’ Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge, told a news conference that “it is not unlikely” that more cases of the variant will appear in the country.

“This could be the tip of the iceberg,” said Jonge.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a ‘concern variant’, and several countries have restricted travel to southern Africa.

Also on Sunday, Denmark announced that it had found the omicron variant in two travelers who arrived in the country. They are in isolation and their contacts have been traced.

On Saturday, Germany identified a case of omicron also imported. He was placed in isolation shortly after being diagnosed positive for the disease.

The United Kingdom, with two confirmed cases, tightened sanitary measures and ordered the testing and isolation of all travelers – from any country – who arrived on the island for the next ten days.

Passengers trying to return from South Africa after discovering the omicron variant were stranded at the airport amid flight cancellations and further restrictions. See the VIDEO below.

Flights suspended in the Netherlands

The Dutch government banned all air travel from southern Africa on Friday morning. However, two KLM flights, with around 600 passengers, arrived in Amsterdam.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ordered passengers already on their way to the Netherlands to undergo tests and quarantine on arrival in the country.

Hundreds of passengers, who came from Cape Town and Johannesburg, complained on social media about “waiting hours” on the runway.

A reporter for the American newspaper “The New York Times”, Stephanie Nolen, was on one of the flights and even narrated the scene of confusion.

“Lots of applause because a bus has arrived that will take us… somewhere,” the journalist wrote.

Passengers line up at Amsterdam International Airport on 26 November 2021 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

Nolen, who claimed to have tested negative for the virus, said the bus arrived at a testing area “with a huge queue”.

“I can see Covid testers in bright blue clothes right up front,” he narrated. “Still no snacks for crying babies.”

A spokesman for the health authorities in Kennemerland – the region responsible for the Schiphol airport – said that positive cases are followed up by the university hospital.

The omicron variant was detected at a time when many European countries are battling an increase in coronavirus cases.

The Dutch government has announced the closing of bars, restaurants and shops at night as it tries to contain a record wave of Covid cases.

The new infections, which mainly affect the unvaccinated portion of the population, are straining the Dutch healthcare system.

1st case in Belgium, border closure

On Friday, Belgium detected a case of Covid-19 infection linked to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. It was the first time the new variant was identified in Europe.

The variant is worrying because it has 50 mutations — something never seen before — with more than 30 in the protein S (spike) — the “key” that the virus uses to attach itself to cells, the target of most vaccines available.

On Thursday (25), the United Kingdom restricted travel to South Africa and five other countries on the continent. And the European Commission has proposed the suspension of flights from southern Africa to the European Union.

Germany has announced that it will not accept travelers from South Africa, and Italy has banned entry to anyone who has been to 7 southern African nations in the past 14 days.

Israel closed its borders to foreigners for the next two weeks because of the risks of a new outbreak of the highly transmissible variant.

Until the last update of this report, there are no cases of the new omicron variant of Covid-19 registered in Brazil.

The federal government announced that, as of Monday (29), it will restrict travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The ad follows a recommendation made previously by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). See the VIDEO below.