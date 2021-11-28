23 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (26)

This Friday (26) is a special Friday: it’s Black Friday, but the search for temporarily free apps, games and icon packs on Play Store it happened as usual. Check out the best options to improve your cell phone Android without spending a penny for it.
The routine sweep of the CT found 23 options in everyday tools, cool mobile games and icon packs to redecorate the home screen.
Everything on this list is zero valued for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
Apps
Games
Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4.59) – RPG
Growing a VIP Zombie – Merge Zombies (BRL 9.99) – Casual
Monster Assassin Pro: shooting game, archer (BRL 6.49) – Action
Super Hero Factory Inc Pro (BRL 2.19) – Casual
Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker ($1.19) – Casual
Hero Evolution: SP (BRL 6.99) – RPG
Shadow of Death: Dark Knight (BRL 4.79) – Action
Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG (BRL 18.99) – RPG
Offline Tap Tap Cartoonist – Cartoon999 (VIP) (BRL 0.99) – RPG
Epic Heroes War – Premium (BRL 1.39) – Action
Warrior’s Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG (BRL 3.29) – RPG
Heroes Defender Premium (BRL 1.29) – Strategy
DungeonCorp VIP. (An auto-collect game!) ($4.99) – RPG
Space Shooter Attack on the Galaxy (BRL 0.99) – Action
Icon packs
