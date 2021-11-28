Palmeiras is three-time champion of Libertadores. Verdão beat Flamengo 2-1 in Montevideo, Uruguay, becoming once again the best team on the continent. Abel Ferreira’s team won the duel in overtime, with a goal by Deyverson, at 4 minutes of the 1st time.

In normal time, the teams tied for 1-1. Palmeiras went ahead with a goal by Raphael Veiga, after 5 minutes.

The Rubro-Negra team drew in the 26th minute with Gabigol, taking the decision to overtime.

But just 5 minutes into the 1st extra time, Flamengou missed the ball, with Andreas Pereira missing the stride, with Deyverson taking advantage of the free advance and hitting Diego Alves’ exit, scoring the title goal.

Verdão conquers its second title followed by the Libertadores and the third in its history. In January, the team from São Paulo once again plays in the Club World Cup in search of its first title.

Palmeiras and Flamengo lineups

palm trees

Weverton

mayke

luan

G. Gomez

piquerez

Danilo

Joe Rafael

R. Veiga

G. Scarpa

Dudu

rony

T: A. Ferreira

Flamengo

D. Alves

isla

R. Caio

D. Luiz

F. Luís

W. Aaron

A. Pereira

E. Ribeiro

of arrascaeta

Bruno Henrique

Gabigol

T: R. Gaucho

The final brings together the last two champions of the South American competition. In 2019, after beating River Plate in the decision, Flamengo was crowned two-time champion of the tournament. The feat was repeated by Palmeiras, in 2020, when they beat Santos, at Maracanã.

For this Saturday’s match, the commanders will have full strength. Recovered from injury, Arrascaeta should appear in Renato Gaúcho’s starting team, with Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa. On the alviverde side, coach Abel Ferreira will have Gustavo Scarpa in midfield, as well as Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Rony in the offensive sector.

Opportunity for the third championship

The title of the Copa Libertadores da América 2021 will enshrine Palmeiras or Flamengo to the select Brazilian teams that conquered the trichampionship of the South American competition: only Santos, São Paulo and Grêmio conquered such feat.

The biggest champion of the competition, however, remains Independiente-ARG, having won seven titles between 1964 and 1984.

Check out all the champions of the Copa Libertadores de America

Independiente-ARG – 7 titles (1964, 1965, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1984)

Boca Juniors-ARG – 6 titles (1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2007)

Peñarol-URU – 5 titles (1960, 1961, 1966, 1982 and 1987)

River Plate-ARG – 4 titles (1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018)

Estudiantes-ARG – 4 titles (1968, 1969, 1970, 2009)

Olimpia-PAR – 3 titles (1979, 1990, 2002)

National-URU – 3 titles (1971, 1980, and 1988)

São Paulo-BRA – 3 titles (1992, 1993 and 2005)

Grêmio-BRA – 3 titles (1983, 1995, 2017)

Santos-BRA – 3 titles (1962, 1963 and 2011)

Palmeiras-BRA – 2 titles (1999 and 2020)

Cruzeiro-BRA – 2 titles (1976 and 1997)

International-BRA – 2 titles (2005 and 2010)

Atlético Nacional-COL – 2 titles (1989 and 2016)

Flamengo-BRA – 2 titles (1981 and 2019)

Colo-Colo-CHI – 1 title (1991)

San Lorenzo-ARG – 1 title (2014)

Racing-ARG – 1 title (1967)

LDU-EQU – 1 title (2008)

Vélez Sarsfield-ARG – 1 title (1994)

Atlético-MG-BRA – 1 title (2013)

Argentinos Juniors-ARG – 1 title (1985)

Corinthians-BRA – 1 title (2012)

Vasco-BRA – 1 title (1998)

Once Caldas-COL – 1 title (2004)

Datasheet

Palmeiras x Flamengo – 2021 Libertadores da America Cup final

Location: Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo (URU)

Date: 11/27/2021 (Saturday)

Time: 17h (Brasilia)

Referee: Nestor Pitana (ARG)

Assistants: Juan Pablo Belatti (ARG) and Gabriel Chad (ARG)

Broadcast: SBT and Fox Sports