4 fruits with anabolic effect

At fruits to gain muscle mass are excellent tools to achieve a more defined physique, without having to risk your health with dangerous strategies. Did you know that steroids are not necessarily chemical and prohibited? Contrary to what some people think, everything that favors the increase in lean mass can be considered something anabolic.

That’s why, to build a muscular and defined physique, the most important thing is the commitment to training and a balanced diet, with the correct amounts of proteins, fats and carbohydrates. The best way to obtain consistency in these two aspects is with the help of a physical educator and a qualified nutritionist. However, you can also speed up results with a few simple feeding tips.

With that in mind, Rubens Gomes, athlete coach and nutritionist certified by the Society of Sports Nutrition, has separated some fruit options to gain muscle mass that can enhance your diet. Check out:

1 – Banana

Banana, perhaps, is one of the most popular foods in Brazil and in the world. With a sweet flavor that combines with several other healthy ingredients — oats, cinnamon, honey and others — it is also a good fruit for gaining muscle mass. In addition to being a source of high nutritional quality carbohydrates, it is also rich in potassium — a nutrient that facilitates muscle contraction. “The effectiveness of your training can be much greater”, reveals Rubens.

2 – Pineapple

We know that pineapple has numerous benefits for the body’s health and well-being. The main one, perhaps, is the improvement in the absorption of nutrients. All because of bromelain, a digestive enzyme present in the composition of the fruit. As it is often necessary to ingest high amounts of food to gain muscle mass, this factor is very useful and tends to prevent stomach and intestinal problems in people who target hypertrophy.

3 – Papaya

Like pineapple, papaya has several advantages for the body. One of them is the improvement of the gastrointestinal tract, which relieves constipation. “the papain [substância encontrada no mamão] acts as a laxative. With that, you don’t get that aspect of abdominal dilation”, says Rubens. This is a characteristic that facilitates the ingestion and absorption of other nutrients and, therefore, papaya is considered one of the fruits for gaining muscle mass.

4 – Avocado

Classified as a superfood, avocado is a great source of good fats. And this is essential for improving the natural production of testosterone — a hormone that is decisive for muscle mass gain. According to nutritionist Rubens, the ideal is to consume the fruit before bed, to encourage the synthesis of anabolic hormones during sleep.