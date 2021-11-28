9 square meter apartments can be rented for less than R$5 in Japan | International Destinations

reproduction Tiny Homes, from Ikea, offers apartments for R$4.90 in Japan

The economic crisis resulting from the new coronavirus pandemic has impacted the living conditions of the world population, especially in more populous countries and territories. In Japan, the company Ikea took the solution by creating a 9.9 square meter apartment that can be rented for as little as R$4.90 (or ¥99) per month.

This is the project called Tiny Homes, launched last week by the Swedish company. The aim is to bring quality housing at a very affordable price.

The apartments were first installed in the Shinkuju district of Tokyo, considered one of the most famous in the city. The location is also right across from the famous Shinjuku Station. Rental prices for properties in the region are estimated at ¥49,000 (R$2,425.55 at the current price).

All space is immobilized with the company’s own furniture. The nearly 10 square meters is spread out in a kitchenette format with style and functionality.

Inside, you can find a bathroom, space for a refrigerator and washing machine, an armchair and even a mini office made up of shelves and folding tables. In addition, there is a small pantry to store food.

There is a staircase on the wall that leads to the single bed in the place, which even has a small tray, in case the resident wants to have meals there. This space also has a small closet attached to the wall. Other household utensils are not provided by the company.

To the Metro UK portal, the company confirmed that, for now, there is only one flat available for rent. However, Ikea hopes to launch the project definitively on January 15, 2023.

People interested in renting the flat must register at the Ikea store in Shinjuku by November 30th of this year or at the Ikea Shibuya Outlet between December 1st and 3rd.