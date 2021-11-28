A 2-year-old child went to sleep and never woke up; father is in deep sadness: ‘I can’t believe it’

The parents of a little boy found their son unconscious in bed and called for help immediately. The event happened last Saturday morning, November 20th, in Cardiff, Wales. Despite all the rescuers’ best efforts, they were unable to resurrect little Arlo Canter.

According to local media, the cause of death for the little one is still unknown. However, Cameron Canter, the boy’s father, said the son did not have any serious health problems other than mild asthma. The man explained that Arlo was happy and normal hours before he passed away. He even claimed that the little one was dancing and playing.

“Whenever you looked at him, he just smiled, and his blue eyes lit up the room. Personally, I still can’t believe this happened. I feel like I need to pick him up from the nursery”, lamented the father in deep sadness. Kirsty Houston, who is also the mother of the three-year-old Teddy, spoke about the loss of the child in an outburst she made through her social media profile.

She spoke of her sadness and said she is heartbroken at the loss of her son, noting that the family is devastated. Kirsty said that the boy had a beautiful smile that lit up the whole room. Two web pages were created to raise funds to help the family with funeral costs.