A Fazenda 13: Bil Araújo opens the game on bisexuality | Fame | Online Diary

A reality show is marked by intensity. Confined people often bring up situations and reports that, perhaps, would never be revealed outside of the game. Personal life ends up becoming open to the public and revelations are made in simple conversations.

Bil Araújo decided to open the game regarding speculation that he would be bisexual, during a conversation with Rico Melquiades, last Friday night (26).

The subject started after Rico said he had heard stories that Bil would be bi. “They talked about yourself. They told me that Bil was bi”, fired the comedian.

The pawn tried to cut the subject, but there was no way. “Look at the ideas. They spoke to him,” said Bil. Solange, who was also following the conversation, and was interested in knowing the truth. “Are you crazy? Every question”, completed the ex-BBB.

Model Dayane Mello also joined the conversation and questioned whether Bil had ever been with another man. “Of course not, Day. Of course not”, he denied.

With the denial, Rico took the opportunity to propose a new affair to Bil. “Is it going to happen and sometimes you like it? If you want to try with me, we’ll try. If you like it”, said Melquiades. “At least try,” Dayane added.